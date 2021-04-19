Circuit Judges Bell, Taylor and Hairston extend our sincere appreciation to the individuals that sacrificed their time and expended effort to serve on juries the week of April 12-16, 2021 in both DeKalb and Cherokee counties. Their service resolved several cases in the circuit.
In DeKalb County, Judges Bell & Taylor conducted two separate jury trials simultaneously that resolved a civil dispute and a criminal dispute. All three judges had various other cases settle because of the presence of the jury members.
The jury system is a cornerstone of our judicial system. If you get a jury summons in the coming weeks, please take the time to serve. The judicial system cannot operate efficiently without your service; your fellow citizens cannot enjoy the full benefit of our constitutional republic without your service.
During the trials and the jury selection process, all courts take multiple steps to ensure the health of the jury and the participants by ensuring that masks were worn, air purifiers were utilized, hand sanitizer was available an social distancing was implemented when practical.
These safety protocols are being implemented in the other courts as well. Both Cherokee County District Judge Wes Mobley and DeKalb County District Judge Steven Whitmire also adhere to these protocols in their respective courts.
Presiding Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell,
Fort Payne, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.