Election season seems to have just ended but another quickly approaches. The Alabama Statewide Primary Election will be held May 24, 2022, followed by the Primary Runoff on June 21, 2022 and the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.
As these dates draw near, you will start to read more about candidates through our candidate announcements and advertising.
A candidate announcement is a free, submitted article we print as an introduction to readers. It is the policy of The Times-Journal to share the information our readers need to know, without fear or favor. The free initial candidate announcement gives these readers an opportunity to learn more about the candidate, their campaign and the decisions they are likely to make, if elected.
We would like to take the time to explain our process and offer information for potential candidates.
The following are the guidelines we ask be followed when a candidate announcement is sent to us:
• Limited to 600 words maximum, typed (no hand-written announcements). There is no minimum, but we encourage you to share at least basic information about yourself, experience in private sector career and/or previous political office held, accomplishments and a brief description of what you specifically seek to do if elected. These need to be in your own words. We do not correct misspelled words or grammatical errors. A text document sent via email is recommended to decrease the chances of errors while re-typing your document. We typically publish a submitted head & shoulders-type photo to go with the text. Photos can be scanned while you wait and returned if necessary.
• Masks are currently required for all guests visiting The Times-Journal building due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. If you do not have a mask, we can supply one to you at the door. We can alternately speak with you in the parking lot or you can mail your announcement to our P.O. Box listed below, in care of the publisher’s attention.
• Please provide us with multiple ways of contacting you. We may need to do so on short notice in the future.
• Our editorial board generally does not issue endorsements of any specific candidate or issue, but we reserve this right. We cannot guarantee that your name or likeness will appear in any editorial coverage of events in which you participate.
• The cutoff for receiving announcements is no later than 12 p.m. on a Monday to appear in Wednesday’s edition and no later than 12 p.m. on a Thursday before the Saturday edition. Note: We cannot guarantee placement for a specific publish date, as breaking news can force us to revise our page layout on very short notice. If it is essential for you to communicate to the public on a specific time and in a specific place, we recommend an advertisement.
• Please email announcements and photos to steven.stiefel@times-journal and news@times-journal.com.
Our Advertising Director, Linda Stiefel, can be contacted at linda.stiefel@times-journal.com to advise anyone interested in purchasing advertising. Information on ad sizes and prices is available on request. All political advertising is pre-paid. Purchasing advertising does not necessarily entitle any candidate to extra editorial coverage.
Feel free to reach out to Publisher Steven Stiefel if you ever have information of public concern. If you wish to do so confidentially, please make sure to tell him (or one of our staff writers) that you are doing so “off the record” or your comments may be used in our public-facing content. His direct number is (256) 304-0050.
— Our View is the opinion of the Times-Journal’s editorial board, which includes Publisher Steven Stiefel and Managing Editor Emily Kirby.
