Longing for the days of Sacred Harp music and lyrics dear to my heart.
Brothers and sisters gathering together four part harmony, nothing’s better.
Oh, how I long for those days my desire for the good old ways.
Take me back to the old paths memories to me always will last the notes are loud and slow.
Songs, odes and anthems never get old to my God; my voice will raise throughout eternity, my God I’ll praise.
Old time singing, old time singing in heaven our praises be ringing just one more river to cross entering death’s gate, we will not be lost.
Day arrive I take my final breath day arrive I go to my final rest.
Sacred Harp sustain my soul Sacred Harp never gets old.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne, Alabama
