DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow has been presented with the Tenure in Office Award by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) for his 24 years of service to county government and the state of Alabama. The award was presented in August at the Association’s 94th Annual Convention.

“[Harcrow] deserves the gratitude of all Alabamians for his dedication to public service and his personal sacrifice,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. “Considering the extraordinary challenges county commission members face every day, he has continuously served his constituents with honor and pride, and he deserves a pat on the back from everyone in DeKalb County.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.