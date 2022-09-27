DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow has been presented with the Tenure in Office Award by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) for his 24 years of service to county government and the state of Alabama. The award was presented in August at the Association’s 94th Annual Convention.
“[Harcrow] deserves the gratitude of all Alabamians for his dedication to public service and his personal sacrifice,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. “Considering the extraordinary challenges county commission members face every day, he has continuously served his constituents with honor and pride, and he deserves a pat on the back from everyone in DeKalb County.”
ACCA annually presents the Tenure in Office Award to honor commission members who have served for at least 16 years in office. The award is given for four-year increments thereafter.
Harcrow was recently in the news for being elected to serve on the Board of Control of the State of Alabama Employees Retirement Board, composed of 15 members who are elected, appointed or hold office ex officio. The members of the Board are the trustees of the retirement funds and are responsible for the management and administration of the retirement system.
One of two new seats is reserved for a person elected by the county employees and officials participating in the Employees Retirement System. Executive Director of Association of County Commissions of Alabama Sonny Brasfield said Harcrow easily won the election to this “very important position” and will serve for three years as a member of the board that oversees fund assets above $15 billion. In a landslide victory earning 65% of the votes, Harcrow defeated opponent James Fibbe, Jr, who secured 35% of the votes.
Harcrow was also recently elected to serve as a member of the 2022-2023 legislative committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments, and will represent the interests of DeKalb County on the committee and work in concert with six steering committees to formulate the Association’s legislative agenda for the 2023 Regular Session of the Alabama Legislature.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with one voice.
