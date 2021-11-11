After reading the editorial by the owner of the Times-Journal, Patrick Graham, I can only say, “Press on through the fog, men. I think I see light ahead.”
For a while I thought the good Ole TJ was falling into the liberal quagmire promoted by the main stream media. The editorials, and particularly the Editorial Page Cartoons, were just a little too far left for me.
Then – to the rescue! Patrick Graham restored my faith in local media. From what he said, the Times-Journal is in good hands in the foreseeable future. And, as a subscriber since April 1965, I appreciate that.
Bob French,
Fort Payne, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(1) comment
Agree 100%. David Habeger
