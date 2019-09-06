The flag in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse was lowered to half-staff following the four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic extremist group al-Queda on Sept. 11, 2001.
Loretta Clines places a sign in front of Sear in Fort Payne asking people to pray for the victims of the attacks in New York City and Washington D.C.
(Times-Journal photos by Scott Turner and Steven Stiefel)
–This excerpt originally ran in the Sept. 12, 2001 edition of the Fort Payne Times-Journal.
