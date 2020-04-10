Some are ready to declare victory against COVID-19 just because the mass fatalities so far have mostly happened in big cities and, as Gov. Kay Ivey recently said, “We aren’t California. We are not New York.”
Most states had already issued “shelter-in-place” orders by the time she got around to it, and it’s pretty clear looking at her decree issued a week ago that her “stay-at-home” order is so packed full of exceptions that she only bothered to announce it so critics would get off her back.
As watered-down as Ivey’s order was, social media still filled with scorching criticism that the order put us well on our way to Bill Gates tagging us with quantum tattoo computer chips in the vaccine “they” created before unleashing COVID-19 through 5G to hurt the president’s poll numbers.
One of my Facebook friends expressed the sentiment that Alabama has dodged the bullet and everybody needs to get back to work immediately. He didn’t say the words, but the clear subtext was that some of us might die and it was a sacrifice he was willing to make. I do commiserate. Lots of people are losing money. It was a gut-punch looking at my 401k.
As someone who has been forced to use Unemployment Compensation, I’m familiar with how condescending the process feels. Public officials at some point decided they should make it as degrading as possible to get temporary assistance, assuming anyone without a job is just lazy. Abruptly thrust hundreds of thousands of people out of work, then allowing those who aren’t clocking in to starve to death seems like maybe a bad idea.
A “Universal Basic Income” may have sounded ridiculous a month ago, but it sure would have prevented the current bureaucratic nightmare we face now and may become necessary once companies realize that automation and robotics don’t get sick.
Universal health care is another thing many Alabamians have recently opposed. Yes, employer-provided health care coverage is a wonderful job perk... until you get laid off in the middle of a pandemic and can’t afford the Cobra coverage to keep it.
We are realizing that preventing the stranger standing on the other side of the room from spreading disease might be in our self-interest after all.
How smug we’ve been putting professional athletes and Wall Street traders up on economic pedestals while looking down our noses at the folks working the drive-thru window at the fast food restaurant, the janitors sweeping hallways, the servers and bartenders working for tips, the musicians and artists working three jobs while struggling to pay their rent and the teachers funding kids’ school supplies out of their own modest paychecks.
Most people want to get this misery over with as soon as possible – especially the folks who didn’t have much money to begin with.
Many of the working poor are still bravely going into work every day, even though a lot of them, I’d guess, aren’t getting any hazard pay, just minimum wage. Benefits? Are you kidding? No health insurance, so let’s put you where you’re dealing face-to-face with folks who don’t have the good sense to stay home instead of continuing to wander around spreading the plague.
Their employer doesn’t want to lay them off because nobody wants to bother to train a replacement worker who’ll quit the moment things return to normal.
I am sympathetic to business owners. Many franchisees are at the mercy of their higher-ups, forced to act in the interest of the company’s bottom line during an unprecedented calamity.
The working poor feel like they’re only “essential” when they’re expendable.
I understand that we can’t just shut everything down – thank God I can still go to the grocery store because this boy can’t hunt -- but several different people in the community are extremely anxious and feel that they have no voice right now (at least not one they can freely share without retribution).
They’re silenced by the same economic desperation that prevents them from demanding better pay and treatment in normal times.
I understand money’s tight right now, but we’re all going to owe these folks enormous gratitude for doing things we took for granted and didn’t want to pay them squat to do. We need to be more generous.
Companies need to remember and reward loyalty; the employees they gave no choice but to continue working during a pandemic for no additional pay won’t forget.
It’s very telling when someone who has looked down his or her nose at those workers for demanding a “live-able wage” whines about how he or she can’t be expected to pay their bills off the check the federal government will send.
Guess what? That’s what we’ve told these folks to do for years: tighten your belt, do without...
After lecturing others about picking themselves up by their bootstraps, it has to be humbling to wait at your doorstep for that check from Uncle Sam.
Yes, it’s a horrible time, and we all want it to end as quickly as possible.
Still, it’s very dangerous to assert that we have the “all clear” just because the news out of NYC has been slightly less horrific a couple of days in a row.
We might want to wish it away, but Alabama’s still at risk of major escalation over the next 2-3 weeks for three major reasons:
1) widespread poverty exacerbating chronic health conditions (obesity, heart disease, etc.)
2) Stubborn resistance to being told what to do and
3) Alabama’s past refusal to expand Medicaid.
Let me spell it out for ya: Poor folks are unable to afford health insurance and also can’t afford to call in sick and risk getting fired, so they lie about it and end up infecting their entire workplace. Since they’ve not had money to go see a doctor to get treated while their diabetes was still mild, they may have chronic health problems that COVID-19 complicates.
So they will almost certainly go on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit, assuming there’s even a hospital anywhere near them since 13 Alabama hospitals, including seven rural ones, have closed since 2011 and 88 percent of Alabama’s rural hospitals operate in the red due to state politicians refusing Medicaid expansion for the 223,000 Alabamians caught in the coverage gap.
I’ll never understand why our state refused a permanent federal match of 9:1 to cover low-income adults when it would have helped 340,000 Alabamians get health coverage and would have stabilized our rural hospitals.
But hey, it’s not hopeless.
Last week, Ivey gathered the media to broadcast pictures of her tying a ribbon around a post to remind people to pray for healthcare workers. So, don’t try to accuse her of doing nothing to avert the disaster that is about to slam into our state.
Buckle up, stay safe and, once again, stay home!
— Steven Stiefel is a staff writer at the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
