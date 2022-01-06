I was trying to prepare for my families safety with this severe storm and possible tornado outbreak today Jan. 1, but Collinsville doesn’t have a storm shelter in the area. The closest is in Crossville.
Could you bring attention to this matter? I don’t know what my family is going to do. Our apartment complex isn’t safe during strong storm or tornado. We live at apartments in Collinsville. It’s pretty old and not weather proof. We don’t have the option to go to a downstairs apartment or basement. I’m sure they don’t have a storm shelter due to lack of funding but can we do something about it by maybe talking to state or government officials. Maybe a local fund raiser or donations, maybe theres an organization like FEMA that would help. I’m just really concerned especially living in tornado alley basically. Thank you for your time,
Dixie Reed,
Collinsville, AL
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
