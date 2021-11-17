This is regarding “how do you like him now” a letter to Mr. Biden.
Mr. President, I know that you as a person, seem to be a good man. This being a free country (currently), I can tell you what I think...Anybody that thinks shutting down the oil pipelines is a good idea, IS CRAZY! You are begging other countries to pump more oil, yet you shut ours down!? Now, I’m just an old country boy but even I know that make no sense at all. The money you are spending is unreal. If I met you I would salute you, being former Army, even shake your hand and give you the respect you deserve in your position as President. But, as a President I don’t much care for you!
Respectfully,
Bobby Williams,
Fort Payne, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.