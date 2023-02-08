The world just keeps getting weirder

The world just gets a little weirder each day, with the latest being Chinese spy balloons and bans of social networks.
After Republicans attacked President Biden for deciding not to immediately shoot down the spy balloon until it was over the ocean, the Pentagon revealed that three similar balloons crossed over into U.S. airspace while Donald Trump was president and he did nothing about it then.
All of this fuss over a balloon. Haven’t the Chinese heard about Google Earth?
Besides, China is already on your phone if you have the TikTok app, which some in government have moved this week to ban. Probably a good idea, at least for state-issued devices. I don’t know that the average Barbie girl has that much to offer the communists except entertainment in watching her hours of rehearsed dance moves.
Who is to say that any of us are actually at risk for using the app? It could just be the latest sacrificial lamb to fall whim to a lunatic who needs to make an example out of someone to look tougher.
Where did all of the grown-up, serious, trustworthy people go? You know, the folks before ol’ George Santos lied up a storm...
I can barely stand to be on Twitter anymore. Even before Elon Musk bought it, Twitter became packed with propaganda and counter-propaganda, back and forth, endlessly. I received a notification this week that I’ve used Twitter for 14 years. Yikes! How did that happen? Can you believe that Facebook is nearly 20 years old?
That’s a long time watching your friends melt down and spill their deepest, darkest secrets. I exaggerate -- but not by a whole lot.
Most of my time online these days is spent watching cute dog and cat videos with my daughter on YouTube. So far, no videos of Republican and Democratic cats arguing. So refreshing...
I prefer to not even talk about politics these days because I know how I react when some celebrity I admire “goes there” and spills the beans on how they think and feel about some ideological thing.
While each of us has a right to spill our guts in America, I’m not sure it’s always a good idea to reveal exactly how you feel, especially if acting superior or obnoxious is involved.
Besides, there’s so much baloney floating around online, who can say what’s actually real anymore?
We live in the age of “deep-fake” videos that use technology to insert familiar faces into deplorable situations and conspiracy theories that conveniently find ways to self-sustain even after the predictions do not pan out to be real.
I wish the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquakes in Turkey and Syria were made up, but tragically, it appears that more than 5,000 are dead there.
That’s the trick, though, isn’t it? Being skeptical and not allowing forces online to toy with our emotions without losing our human capacity to care about anyone or anything.
It’s going to take a monumental effort to respond to the great humanitarian crisis ahead for these people. Innocent families have lost their homes, including war refugees impacted by the decade-long war, now subjected to harsh winter weather.
We cannot ignore them or turn away. The question is whether we are actually helping the people in need or just helping scam artists afford their second home. People with kindness in their hearts can be the easiest prey. It’s frankly disheartening to see it happen, but there is no way to avoid it.
Fraud is like a rodent -- we can call the exterminator to spray the house, but we’d better still put our food away in case a rat is sneaking around. It doesn’t help to get angry at the rat for wanting to eat.
It is encouraging and noble that most of us, I think, want to offer a helping hand. We need to face this world calmly and thoughtfully, remaining cautious and requiring proof, as difficult as it has become to know what’s real in this era of conspiracy theories.
