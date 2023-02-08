The world just keeps getting weirder

The world just gets a little weirder each day, with the latest being Chinese spy balloons and bans of social networks.

After Republicans attacked President Biden for deciding not to immediately shoot down the spy balloon until it was over the ocean, the Pentagon revealed that three similar balloons crossed over into U.S. airspace while Donald Trump was president and he did nothing about it then.

