I am a daughter of a Army WWII veteran.
My dad was wounded two times and received two purple hearts. He would have went back again, but they wouldn’t let him go back.
I do not like people putting our military, fireman and policemen down. They go out and fight for us everyday. Sometimes they may not come back home.
I have had uncles in the service, and now I have a niece and two nephews in the military.
I am proud to be an American and live in the Land of the Free, but we have left God out of the spotlight.
It is time we put God back in our lives and country.
God bless America again.
I am proud of the predessor because he stood for our military and rights of others and our country. He was brave and not backing down.
He also went out among the people and not hide from them.
Rachell Givens,
Fort Payne, Alabama
