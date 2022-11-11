When our perils are past, shall our gratitude sleep?

My Dad, MSG Edmond Harrison, pictured on the far right with some fellow soldiers in Korea during the 1950s. Dad didn’t drink or smoke later in life, but said those were the days when he was ‘rough and ready.’

 Contributed Photo

Something that’s been on my mind a lot is Veterans Day.

We celebrated Veterans Day on the 11th – honoring our veterans with parades and special events. Most of us have or had at least one veteran in our family, or almost certainly know one as a friend or neighbor.

