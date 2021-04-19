“Woe unto him that giveth his neigbour drink, that puttest thy bottle to him, and makest him drunken also, that thou mayest look on their nakeness; Thy art filled with shame for glory.” Drink they also and let they foreskin be uncovered; the cup of the lords right hand shall be turned unto thee and sham. Full spring be on thy glory. For the violence or Lebanon shall cover thee, and the spoil of beast which made the afraid because of mens blood and for the violence of the lam of the city and of all that dwell there in.” Habakkuk 2:15-17 KJV
“I beseech you there for berethern by the merciers of God, that ye presents your bodies a living sacrifice holy acceptable unto God which is your reasonable service and be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind that ye may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God,” Romans 12:12 KJV
“Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s house, thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor anything that is thy neighbour’s,” Exodus 20:15 KJV.
“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” Timothy 6 KJV.
Reference in the bible are mention concerning legalization of alcohol, casino gambling and medicinal marijuana. Do you believe the entire bible is Gods word.
Jerry Turlington,
Fort Payne, Alabama
