The 2020 election is getting closer at hand. Tommy Tuberville has labeled Doug Jones as one of the worst among liberals and socialists. That is not Doug Jones at all. Senator Jones has done some good things for Alabama and will continue to do so. All he needs is your vote. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
W.R. Ganuet,
Valley Head, Alabama
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.