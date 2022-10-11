In politics, the term “Dog Whistle” refers to coded language used to communicate messaging to one group, usually because what’s said will result in a backlash from the group targeted by the provocative language.
With a wink and a nod, a politician wanting to exploit racial stereotypes refers to “forced busing” instead of outright using the N-word.
At a political rally in Nevada this weekend, first-term U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville tossed out the subtle dog whistles and grabbed a bullhorn to get flat-out racist.
Commenting on the nation’s epidemic of crime, Tuberville claimed Democrats are “pro-crime” and favor reparations for the descendants of people who were slaves because they believe “the people that do the crime are owed that.”
Whoa... Makes you wonder how the black athletes he coached at Auburn and Cincinnati -- arguably making millions on the backs of their hard work -- think about Tuberville’s comments now. He essentially just lumped them all together as a pack of violent thugs trying to extort money from us white folks.
Yes, there are a lot of black men in prison, but data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation from last December revealed that white people make up more than half of known offenders, while 30% are Black or African-American. Pesky facts get in the way of fear-mongering a month ahead of mid-term elections in which the balance of power in Washington D.C. hangs in the balance.
I was shocked and embarrassed by Tuberville’s flagrant race-baiting. As an Auburn graduate, I spent years admiring Coach Tuberville and gave him far too much credit for being an intelligent man worthy of the stadium-sized adoration.
It doesn’t seem terribly smart to flaunt such naked racism at a time when the GOP is facing intense criticism about voter suppression efforts and gerrymandering of the sort that led to a challenge of Republican-led redistricting to deprive Alabama’s Black Belt of representation in proportion to their population count.
Tuberville’s comments are damaging to our state’s image and he should be ashamed of himself. The Governor Wallace who blocked the schoolhouse door to prevent black students from entering could not have executed the bigotry of political theater any better.
His rhetoric also sharpens the contrast to his predecessor, Doug Jones, a former U.S. Attorney who successfully prosecuted Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four African-American girls.
By historical standards, Republicans should be prepping for a landslide in the mid-terms since inflation and high gas prices are top of mind. Yet the battle for the Senate appears evenly divided nationally, mostly because of the issue of candidate quality, as expressed recently by Mitch McConnell. It feeds the fear that democracy itself may be on the ballot when a large number of election-deniers are advanced as party nominees.
Tuberville’s comments also serve to diminish the effectiveness of his messaging that there’s an epidemic of crime in the United States. The way to address these problems is not to divide Americans into racial camps and exploit old prejudices to scapegoat an entire group of Americans who have no control over the color of their skin. His words only alienate them for the sake of getting a crowd riled up.
Someone cautioned me about writing this column, saying it would anger those who agree with Tuberville. Since when is it controversial to criticize racism? Is that how far our standards have fallen? Citizens can no longer point out what should be unacceptable from an elected public official who is out there representing us?
I know the coach focuses on winning in competitions, but this low blow is the rhetorical equivalent of telling a defensive lineman to deliberately take the targeting penalty to injure an opponent’s leading rusher. It may lead to a win, but there’s no honor or good sportsmanship in it. His constituents are the referees, and if Tuberville faces no penalty for his despicable words, he’ll only feel encouraged to sink even lower.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.