There’s a soft spot in my heart for dogs. If you want me on the edge of my seat while watching a suspenseful movie, save the dog from doom at the last moment.
Sync a human’s voice to a dog video and I’ll laugh every time. If a screenwriter wants to quickly convey evil, it’s shorthand to show him mistreating a dog. It rings true because, in real life, narcissists and psychopaths lack empathy and often harm animals before advancing to their own species.
I don’t entirely trust anyone who hates a dog. I understand feeling wary of them if you were bitten as a child or your neighbor’s pooch howls at 2 a.m.
Dogs crack me up when they do things like...
...try to bite at the windshield wipers swinging back and forth during a rainy car ride...
...do a pitiful job of hiding how guilty they feel after misbehaving.
...when puppies and babies match each other’s energy.
...when an older dog gets annoyed by an infant’s cries or reacts to a soiled diaper as if mortally wounded or behave protectively around a newborn, instinctively recognizing how delicate it is.
...adopt an orphan from another species like its own offspring.
...dress up in doggy Halloween costumes.
I spoil my dogs because they’re my friends and protectors. When I get home, they can’t contain their joy. They curl up next to me.
While not officially “support dogs,” petting them lowers my blood pressure. Belly rubs and butt scratches are bliss and speaking the word “bath” triggers melodramatic looks of dread. Oh, the dogmanity!
My canines all have distinct personalities.
There’s Pip, the stray I only meant to temporarily foster but to whom I’ve grown deeply attached. He’s the Alpha, except when I enter the room, then he cowers in respectful submission. We’ve both grown gray hair and mellowed, but if you burst into the room, he’ll pretty convincingly signal that you messed up.
Trixie is the beauty queen who tries to French kiss me. Sy (named after the “Duck Dynasty” character) occasionally gets his butt kicked because he’s an idiot and gets jealous when others receive attention, but he’s completely different when taken out of the group setting.
We recently had to put down Moose, my sister’s 18-year-old poodle schnauzer, because he had no quality of life remaining. He became blind and deaf, wandering the back yard confused and afraid, repeatedly crashing into the fence.
Restoring his dignity and holding his paw as the final breaths drained from him was both special and devastating.
Losing a pet feels like the death of a family member, but to mourn the loss of any living thing is to pay the toll it costs to love deeply. Pets teach us some of life’s most important lessons, like preparing children to cope with upsetting things like death and teaching them responsibly for the wellbeing of the helpless. If someone can’t take care of a pet, it’s obvious they don’t need to be parents.
My “grandpup” is Isabelle, my daughter’s 3-year-old chihuahua. I never imagined I’d fall in love with one of those lap dogs. The way this creature looks at me is so loving -- even when I’m not eating, she hopes I’ll drop something on the floor.
I took a class to train dogs at PetSmart a few years ago. It’s remarkable what these animals can be trained to do, especially for vets with PTSD and the disabled.
My first instinct when seeing a dog in public is to talk to it in a high-pitched voice like a baby and pet it, but I’ve learned that it’s important to avoid interacting with a service dog and avoid attempting to pet one without the permission of the animal’s handler. It’s not only an invasion of the handler’s privacy, but also potentially dangerous if we distract the dog from what it’s been trained to do.
We probably don’t deserve the unconditional love that “man’s best friend” brings to our lives.
I can’t imagine Heaven being as incredible as advertised if there aren’t any dogs. The image of reuniting with childhood pets when crossing over makes death almost comforting.
