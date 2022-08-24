There’s a soft spot in my heart for dogs. If you want me on the edge of my seat while watching a suspenseful movie, save the dog from doom at the last moment. 

Sync a human’s voice to a dog video and I’ll laugh every time. If a screenwriter wants to quickly convey evil, it’s shorthand to show him mistreating a dog. It rings true because, in real life, narcissists and psychopaths lack empathy and often harm animals before advancing to their own species.

