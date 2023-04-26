Beware the coming storm called A.I.

There’s a Category 5 Hurricane coming and it’s name is Artificial Intelligence.

It’s just a tropical storm right now. Some are strangely excited. Some are terrified. It’s coming and it’s going to be devastating and impact every career in it’s path. Some careers will be obliterated.

