Beware the coming storm called A.I.

There’s a Category 5 Hurricane coming and it’s name is Artificial Intelligence.
It’s just a tropical storm right now. Some are strangely excited. Some are terrified. It’s coming and it’s going to be devastating and impact every career in it’s path. Some careers will be obliterated.
Music, art, photography, writing, marketing, web design, graphic design, illustration… we’re entering a world where we soon won’t know whether what we hear, read, touch, see is human-made or merely an A.I. imitation.
When social media first became widely accepted, the negatives were not yet apparent. We were too dazzled by how easily it allowed us to connect with old friends and make all new ones in like-minded online communities to anticipate influencer culture, information overload, addiction, shortened attention spans, polarization and Q-Anon.
Society is now fully entangled in this race to the bottom of the brain stem monster. Media and journalism cannot exist outside of Twitter. Politics are now run through engagement technology.
So, now we are becoming rapidly entangled in A.I., and we must make sure this new tool is steered towards beneficial goals. We need to make sure those who use it cleverly to make money have incentive to do so ethically.
A.I. involves computers using generative creative tools like ChatGPT, a chatbot introduced last November that mimics a human conversationalist.
With a simple query to https://chat.openai.com/, it can write a poem, an essay, create computer coding and much more. It is learning exponentially, far faster than expected.
Some have compared A.I.’s eventual significance to the introduction of Gutenberg’s printing press in 1436.
A.I. does offer some real positives. It can make us far more efficient and solve seemingly impossible scientific challenges.
But computer scientists suggest that A.I. may become an existential risk to humanity if its rational capacities are not steered towards beneficial goals.
A survey of A.I. researchers found that 50% of them believe there is a 10% or greater chance that humans may go extinct from our inability to control artificial intelligence.
Can you imagine anyone racing to buy a ticket to fly if 50% of airplane engineers thought there was a 10% chance everyone on board would die?
The agents of disruption are corporations (rather than academic researchers) and the pressure is on to gain market dominance. If they don’t get a big enough piece of the pie, they become second-hand players. So they race to deploy A.I.’s into the world infrastructure as fast as possible.
Armies of A.I.s are pointed at our brains, strip-mining us of everything that isn’t prohibited by 19th Century law.
Meredith Whittaker, a former Google manager, told Bloomberg that “AI ethics has taken a back seat” at Google and says that “if ethics aren’t positioned to take precedence over profit and growth, they will not ultimately work.”
Doing something to try to slow down releases probably won’t be great for anyone’s career.
What’s the worst that could happen? Bias in sourced information and erroneous results that are difficult to verify. It is a tool that may output nonsensical text with a deceivingly authoritative tone.
Other problems we can expect include the generation of realistic photos depicting avatars in our likeness doing socially unacceptable things like killing, stealing or making pornography, leading to inevitable scams and cyber-blackmail. Expect “deep fakes” to deceive us until public trust collapses.
These machines will scrape big data online until they know us better than we know ourselves and users will become dangerously effective at persuasion.
Criminals will be able to fake your child’s voice, phoning home to persuasively ask for their social security number for a fictional job application.
Yes, be alarmed.
A.I. is powerful and will become a danger to us if not properly controlled.
— Steven Stiefel is the publisher of the Times-Journal. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
