Springing up like lilacs in the fields

Something that’s been on my mind a lot are Dollar General stores.
As of this writing, I only just learned that my hometown of Crossville will apparently be getting itself a second Dollar General store. To be specific, a Dollar General Market. That’s what I’m told anyway by high-ranking town officials including the mayor and one of the servers at the local café.
For those out there who might not know, both of you – both the hermit and the cave dweller (and this time I actually remembered not to conflate the two), a Dollar General Market is basically a regular Dollar General on steroids. One of the primary distinctions is that, at the markets, one can buy actual bananas whereas the regular DGs one can typically only buy banana flavored candies.
In addition to the new Crosville DG…um, sorry…DGM…there is also apparently a new Dollar General (I am unsure of which designation) being built in or near the neighboring Town of Geraldine. Both towns do already have existing Dollar Generals – Crossville a regular DG and Geraldine a DGM and both towns also have their own respective Family Dollar stores which should not be confused with either the DG or the DGM. For the hermit and the cave dweller, Family Dollar stores essentially split the difference between a DG and a DGM, but you can’t buy bananas there. Also, the Family Dollar stores also contain sections that feature products normally available at Dollar Tree. Those stores are easy to identity because their whole shtick is that every individual item in the store costs, you guess it, one dollar. Well, except that it doesn’t. Not anymore. That’s because, a while back, Dollar Tree decided to slightly raise prices on select items, so the whole “everything is a dollar” thing doesn’t really apply anymore. For whatever reason, the company did not rebrand itself “The Kinda Sorta Dollar Tree,” which I personally feel was a golden opportunity missed. Also, Dollar Trees do not typically – to the best of my knowledge – sell bananas. They do, I believe, sell banana flavored popsicles, but it’s been a while and I didn’t specifically check on that prior to writing this, so don’t quote me. I could be wrong. Also, if they do sell those, I’m not sure if they still cost one dollar, one dollar and twenty-five cents, or one dollar and fifty cents. Dollar Tree used to make consumer mathematics easy but now it just makes the brain itch, Also, pretty sure that those popsicles are also available at DGs, DGMs, and Family Dollars (possibly both inside and outside of the Dollar Tree section), but I have no idea about the difference in cost – and, even if I did, and I quoted it here, in between the writing of this column and its publication, I imagine we would have to adjust for inflation regardless.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I love the DGs, DGMs, Family Dollars, and Dollar Trees of the world just as much as the next person – but, especially in regard to Dollar General stores of any stripe – I can’t help but ask myself (as I’m sure you have as well, dear reader) the burning philosophical question of our age: how many Dollar General stores are too many Dollar General stores? To paraphrase my musical hero Bob Dylan, how many aisles must a man walk down before he finds himself some bananas? Or some banana popsicles, even? I’m told, by completely unofficial and likely completely unreliable sources, that Those In Charge, the generals if you will – the ever mysterious and elusive Dollar General Generals – have decided that what we all collectively need is not just MORE Dollar General stores of all stripes, but also that these should be located in close proximity to one another. One every two miles or so, perhaps? Maybe that gap will grow even smaller over time and the eventual rule will be that we have a DG or DGM every 500 feet or so? Every 10? As we expand our horizons and set our sites on the stars, surely as we colonize places like the moon and Mars, one of the first things constructed there will be a Dollar General? Better yet, a DG market? Martians need bananas, too.
All I know is that as the rains continue to fall in this already overly damp April of 2023, we get more than just May flowers from these showers – we can take comfort in knowing that the Dollar Generals will continue to sprout, like lilacs in the field.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: onthemark@columnist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.