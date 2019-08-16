Teaching the importance of local, trusted media

The Times-Journal is a proud sponsor of FPTV.
Fort Payne High School was the first school in Alabama to run and operate a 24/7 TV station. Steve Black is a fantastic teacher, and has spent most of his life in video production and owns his own local TV station, WOLW. I have worked with Steve on projects for many years. I was so excited when he took the job at FPHS to lead the FPTV production team. These students are learning skills that they can use the rest of their lives. Many of his students have gone off to college to purse this career, and some are currently working in the media field. With social media playing such a huge part with our youth, it is so crucial to teach them the importance of local media that you can trust. It also gives them an opportunity to tell the stories of their classmates and teachers. You can watch these talented students on FTC Channel 5 or visit www.fpcsk12.com/page/1719.
This fall, they will produce a Thursday night Wildcat Pre-Game show at 6 p.m. sponsored by Twin City Auto. They will interview coaches, players and discuss all FPHS athletic programs. Each Friday at 6:30 p.m. they will broadcast live the Twin City Auto Scoreboard Show. They will provide updates of all county games and a half time interview with Coach Elmore.
This week, the students came to the Times-Journal to film our commercial for FPTV. These students are so talented and professional. They put in real work to film and produce these commercials and shows. I look forward to seeing this program grow and hope the students continue their love for local media. Who knows, some of them may run the Times-Journal one day. Best of luck this season, FPTV. Thanks for all you do for our community.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
