The weather lately has been up and down, to say the least. As I write this, it is a relatively warm day. It’s sunny, the skies are blue, and – I kid you not – the buttercups are blooming in the front yard. I’m sure Mother Nature isn’t done with winter just yet. There will be some days like today over the next few months, but we will almost assuredly have more days of bitter cold and overcast skies.
Seasonal affective disorder (it’s appropriate enough that the acronym forms the word sad) is a form of clinical depression. People sometimes conflate this with “the winter blues,” but SAD goes beyond this – it’s recognized as a major depressive disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-V), with a seasonal pattern. Like the winter blues, SAD is also temporary, but does last longer and tends to be more debilitating.
You may have heard, recently, about this idea of “Blue Monday,” which aside from being a banging early 1980s synth-pop dance song by New Order, is also supposedly the most depressing day of the year. “Blue Monday” is usually associated with the third day in January and based on an equation that takes into account weather conditions, post-Christmas blues, credit card and other debt from Christmas and otherwise, and the “peak” for breaking New Year’s resolutions (or realizing they aren’t attainable). It all sounds reasonable enough and the equation looks impressive in print, but it’s complete bunk. I know. It’s on the Internet though so it must be true, right?
Actually, no. “Blue Monday” was invented in 2004 by a guy named Cliff Arnall, a Welsh psychologist and motivational speaker who was, at the time, working at the prestigious Cardiff University as…well, a tutor, at the university’s Centre for Lifelong Learning. And the idea didn’t come out of some academic desire to better understand the impact of winter or other factors on depression. It was for an ad campaign. Specifically, it was commissioned by the now defunct UK airline Sky Travel as a way to push people to book flights to exotic vacation destinations that would help alleviate the “Blue Monday” and January doldrums.
Cardiff University, by the way, has distanced itself from all of this and is quick to point out that Arnall no longer works there. Arnall apparently also now actively campaigns against the idea.
No word on whether or not he also campaigns against his equally bogus invention of “The Happiest Day of the Year,” which was commissioned by Wall’s Ice Cream as a way (I suppose) to sell happy flavors of…you know…ice cream. In case you’re wondering, it varies slightly from year-to-year, but is essentially always in late June and, probably not coincidentally, also the same day as Midsummer. If there’s one thing those ancient Pagans knew about, it was how to throw an ice cream social.
In any case, there’s no such thing as either “the happiest day of the year” or “the most depressing day of the year.” Now, I’m not knocking winter trips to Cancun (sign me up) any more than I’m knocking enjoying some tasty grape ice cream in the middle of summer, but there is a certain danger in taking concepts like “Blue Monday” seriously.
That danger lies in the potential minimization of those dealing with struggles such as actual clinical depression. “Blue Monday” isn’t real, but Seasonal Affective Disorder is; so too are other forms of depression and anxiety that people struggle with not just in January or wintertime, but at other times as well. They need support, not invalidation.
-- Mark Harrison is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist, as well as a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. For anyone struggling with mental health issues, seasonal affective disorder, clinical depression or otherwise, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you are having thoughts of suicide or harming yourself, seek help immediately, call 911, or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
