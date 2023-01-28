The weather lately has been up and down, to say the least. As I write this, it is a relatively warm day. It’s sunny, the skies are blue, and – I kid you not – the buttercups are blooming in the front yard. I’m sure Mother Nature isn’t done with winter just yet. There will be some days like today over the next few months, but we will almost assuredly have more days of bitter cold and overcast skies.

Seasonal affective disorder (it’s appropriate enough that the acronym forms the word sad) is a form of clinical depression. People sometimes conflate this with “the winter blues,” but SAD goes beyond this – it’s recognized as a major depressive disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-V), with a seasonal pattern. Like the winter blues, SAD is also temporary, but does last longer and tends to be more debilitating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.