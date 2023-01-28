There’s an old saying about going to work in Washington, DC:
One goes there to do good. But one stays there to do... well.
A majority of lawmakers in the last Congress were millionaires, according to a study by the watchdog group Open Secrets.
And Alabama’s recently retired Senator Richard Shelby was near the top.
Shelby entered the House of Representatives in 1978 potentially worth about $700,000 and left the Senate earlier this month potentially worth more than $23 million, according to financial disclosure records kept by Congress.
That’s an increase of more than 3,200% — nearly $22.5 million.
Shelby’s a smart man, and he likely made wise investments and managed his finances well. Good for him. Furthermore, nobody has made any allegations that his wealth was generated illegally. However, there was a Washington Post article covering how Shelby used $100 million in federal earmarks to fund a revitalization effort in downtown Tuscaloosa, right around an office building he owns.
Some find it curious that so many people go to Congress to be public servants and, coincidentally, either become multi-millionaires in the process or substantially increase their already massive investment portfolios. This can be seen across Congress, and among both Democrats and Republicans. For example, according to Open Secrets:
• Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, from $31.3 million in 2008 to $114.6 million in 2018.
• Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, from $16.9 million in 2008 to $34.1 million in 2018.
And this list goes on and on. Are these lawmakers or hedge fund managers? Or … wait a minute … are they both?
Professors from Georgia State, Florida Atlantic, Kent State and Augusta State analyzed the stock trades of U.S. Senators throughout the ‘90s and found that they do quite well compared to the average trader.
Members of Congress have access to information that the public doesn’t, either by means of receiving classified briefings on various subjects or through their normal job of overseeing certain parts of the government, which, in-turn, regulate certain parts of the economy.
What if a Senator receives a classified briefing about a coming event that will negatively impact the price of oil, and then they sell all their shares of an oil company before the public becomes aware?
Does this happen?
To answer that question, Insider conducted a five-month investigation of Congress in 2021, combing through more than 9,000 public financial disclosures statements from lawmakers and their top aids. The report was titled, “Conflicted Congress,” and here are just a few highlights:
• 57 members of Congress and 182 top aides violated a federal conflicts-of-interest law.
• When caught, they faced “minimal and inconsistently applied penalties” for violating the rules.
• 15 lawmakers who oversee defense spending “actively invest” in defense contractors.
And again, the list goes on and on.
But what are our lawmakers supposed to do - not earn anything outside of their Congressional salaries? $174,000 per year might sound like a lot of cash, but when one must maintain a residence in Alabama and Washington, D.C., plus raise kids, pay off a mortgage, save for retirement, etc., that ain’t much.)
Besides, many have already built wealth before running for election, either by starting a business, owning property, or trading in the market. Are they supposed to sell all of that before taking office?
Because if the law required lawmakers to do either of those things, our already anemic selection of potentially wise candidates would dwindle even further than it already has.
Who would want a job that a) requires one to put up with all sorts of personal harassment, character attacks, and ceaseless requests for attention, b) causes one to go broke in the process and c) generates an endless number of conflicts of interests?
There have been several laws enacted and even more bills proposed over the decades trying to solve the problem, both in terms of the perception of corruption it creates and the actual corruption it allows. They all seem grounded in the principle that sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Show what you’re doing, when you’re doing it, and how it benefited you. That’s why we have those financial disclosure reports that were detailed earlier in this article.
That’s a good start, but it doesn’t go far enough.
We must put temptation in check by simply taking it away, and that can be best be done with something called a blind trust.
From Investopedia:
“A blind trust is … established by the owner (or trustor) giving another party (the trustee) full control of the trust. The trustee has full discretion over the assets and investments while being charged with managing the assets and any income generated in the trust. The trustor can terminate the trust, but otherwise exercises no control over the actions taken within the trust and receives no reports from the trustees while the blind trust is in force. Blind trusts are often established in situations when individuals want to avoid conflicts of interest between their employment and investments.”
There have been several attempts over the decades to require Members of Congress to place their assets into blind trusts. All have stalled or failed. The latest attempt, called the Transparent Representation Upholding Service and Trust in Congress Act, or TRUST, was re-introduced earlier this month in the House of Representatives.
It’s a bi-partisan bill, with several notable conservatives signing-on as cosponsors, though none are from Alabama.
The perceived corruption on both sides of the aisle is probably the one thing that conservatives and progressives are united about. So doing something about it is the one thing we should most easily accomplish.
Requiring our lawmakers to place their assets — or at least their stock portfolio — in a blind trust might go a long way to restoring our confidence in their decisions and in the institution as a whole.
If they fail to pass the TRUST Act this year, they’re essentially expecting us to continue blindly trusting them.
But we don’t.
And we won’t.
-- J. Pepper Bryars is Alabama’s only reader-supported conservative journalist. You can support his writing by subscribing at https://jpepper.substack.com/subscribe.
