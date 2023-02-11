Valentine’s on Tuesday gives us something to taco bout

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated, as ever, on Feb. 14. High spenders, feel free to splurge this year and treat your significant other to a romantic night out for tacos – since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, tacos are bueno. Who doesn’t love tacos? Nothing says “I love you” more than diced tomatoes and an extra helping of shredded cheese.
The last time tacos were legally allowed as an exception to wine, roses, and hear-shaped boxes of candy was in 2017. And because leap years are a thing that exist, if I did my math correctly, Valentine’s Day won’t be on a Tuesday again for approximately a decade. Some other interesting facts about Valentine’s Day:
Around 6 million couples get engaged on Valentine’s Day annually, and a lot of couples also choose it for a wedding day. This is one of those statistics that begs the question about whether one is a “glass half empty” or “glass half full” sort of person. On the bright side, if you get married on Valentine’s Day, you’ll likely never forget your anniversary. On the other hand, research from University of Melbourne economists indicates that weddings celebrated on Valentine’s Day or “special-number” dates are 18 to 36 percent more likely to end in divorce.
Okay, so maybe don’t take your sweetie out for tacos on Valentine’s Day after all? Or, if you do, literally sweeten the deal with some chocolate candies, which topped the list for Instacart’s “most purchased item” for Valentine’s Day 2022. Other top items were fresh cut roses, cupcakes and balloons.
About those chocolates. The tradition of giving boxes of candy on Valentine’s Day was started by someone whose name is nowadays more closely associated with the holiday of Easter – Richard Cadbury. A Quaker, known for his (pun intended) sweet disposition, Cadbury was heir to the family’s cocoa and chocolate company and, in 1868, produced the world’s first heart-shaped box of Valentine’s chocolates. And, inside that first box, Cadbury left a hand-written note that said, “someday, Nirvana is going to record a really killer song about these things.” It’s on the Internet. Look it up.
If writing is more your thing than candy, and you’re looking for a grander romantic gesture for Valentine’s Day than gifting your honey a box of chocolates, you could write a love letter and send it to the Juliet Club in Verona, Italy. Fair Verona, famously, is where we laid our scene for Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and, every year, thousands of people send letters there addressed to “Juliet,” where a they end up in the hands of volunteers who read and reply to the letters. Each year, on or around Valentine’s Day, the club awards the “Dear Juliet” prize to the best love letter. You can send the letter by way of email, but don’t be a putz – in what might be one of the most compelling arguments for why cursive writing should still be taught in schools, something of this magnitude demands to be written out by hand. If you’re going to sing the praises of your true love, you’re going to need to do it on stationary. With a pen. Then, put it into a real envelope, address it, and put a real stamp on there. I’m not 100 percent sure, but I think you can still get those at this place called the post office. Good luck. The Juliette Club reportedly receives around 50,000 letters annually.
That pales, however, in comparison to the alternative Valentine’s missive of choice for those adverse to writing romantic letters – the greeting card. According to Hallmark, 145 million of those are exchanged each year in the United States alone.
Then there are the roses. Around 250 million roses are grown for Valentine’s Day. Red roses symbolize love, but the number of roses given also carries meaning. One signifies love, a half dozen signifies infatuation, a dozen is traditional and says you’re thinking of them 12 months out of the year, 100 says you’ll remain forever devoted, 1000 says you’re probably going to get served with a restraining order. Let’s stay sane out there. Happy Valentine’s Day.
