Valentine’s on Tuesday gives us something to taco bout

Mark Harrison

Contributor

 

Valentine’s Day will be celebrated, as ever, on Feb. 14. High spenders, feel free to splurge this year and treat your significant other to a romantic night out for tacos – since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, tacos are bueno. Who doesn’t love tacos? Nothing says “I love you” more than diced tomatoes and an extra helping of shredded cheese.

The last time tacos were legally allowed as an exception to wine, roses, and hear-shaped boxes of candy was in 2017. And because leap years are a thing that exist, if I did my math correctly, Valentine’s Day won’t be on a Tuesday again for approximately a decade. Some other interesting facts about Valentine’s Day:

