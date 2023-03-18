Of pies and ides and teachers

March is an interesting month, a transitional one – and one, during which, we are likely to have snowfall one day and warm, Spring-like weather the next. Not a lot goes on in March, but it does bring with it the expectation of Springtime and longer, warmer days on the horizon.

March is one of those months that doesn’t have a lot of “official” holidays, but does have some interesting dates. We just passed a week that offered us “Pi Day” and the “Ides of March.” Pi Day is so named because if falls on March 14, or “3.14.” Get it? So, we celebrate, presumably, by having “pie” and engaging in deep, meaningful discussions about the merits of mathematical equations. But, mostly, you know, by having pie.

