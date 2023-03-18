Of pies and ides and teachers

March is an interesting month, a transitional one – and one, during which, we are likely to have snowfall one day and warm, Spring-like weather the next. Not a lot goes on in March, but it does bring with it the expectation of Springtime and longer, warmer days on the horizon.
March is one of those months that doesn’t have a lot of “official” holidays, but does have some interesting dates. We just passed a week that offered us “Pi Day” and the “Ides of March.” Pi Day is so named because if falls on March 14, or “3.14.” Get it? So, we celebrate, presumably, by having “pie” and engaging in deep, meaningful discussions about the merits of mathematical equations. But, mostly, you know, by having pie.
The ”Ides of March” is “celebrated” on March 15. In ancient Rome, the Ides of March was notable as a date for multiple religious observances. It was also a deadline for settling debts and, in 44 BC, took on its most famous (and notorious) connotation, as the date for the assassination of Julius Caesar. The tragedy is, of course, the subject of the William Shakespeare play by the same name – the play depicts the betrayal of Caesar, how he is stabbed to death by those he trusted, and contains one of the Bard’s most quoted lines. In modern times, we honor such a heady day by…well, mainly by posting jokes and funny memes on social media sites. You know, things like pictures a Caesar salad being “stabbed” 23 times by salad forks and whatnot. I posted one, myself – a meme of the character “Fry” from “Futurama” wondering if March 15 is actually the Ides of March or rather Pi Hangover Day. Hey, it’s a legitimate philosophical question.
To be fair, I didn’t have a single slice of pie on Pi Day. I also didn’t stab a single person (or salad, for that matter), on the Ides of March. March is also the month a lot of us start thinking about dropping that extra weight gained in the summer. It doesn’t really help that we have an entire day devoted to the consumption of pie.
I’m honestly not sure how any of it is meant to work. Maybe we should take some of our former math teachers out for pie on Pi Day, and then take our former history or English teachers out for Caesar salad on the Ides of March. Of course, it does seem a bit unfair that the English and history teachers are stuck with Caesar salads while the math teachers are allowed to enjoy pie. I’m unclear on the social rules of Pi Day as well, but I assume they can have as much pie as they want, or any variety up to and including Rhubarb, and of that probably also ought to include a cup of hot coffee because of course. Maybe you could switch it up and treat the English and history types to pies one year and the math folks to salad? Does that violate any treaties? I mean, I know it doesn’t really jive with the themes and all, I’m just saying everyone loves pie.
Or, you and your teacher could go enjoy one of March’s other favorite pastimes and fly a kite. No, really. This might not be much of a thing now, but back in the day, kites were a really big deal around this time of year. Department store shelves were lined with plastic kites the same way they were lined with plastic costumes near Halloween and candy-filled hearts near Valentine’s Day. March is typically very windy, you see, and therefore the perfect time to literally go fly a kite. Bet you maybe had a teacher somewhere along the way that taught you about things like aerodynamics or weather patterns.
We also just passed St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe you had an teacher that taught you all about the history and meaning of that day as well? So, maybe, when these days roll around, a really good use for them would be to reach out to a current or former teacher – give them a call, write them a note, shoot them an email – and thank them for teaching you something. Without those teachers, we wouldn’t know anything about the meaning behind these days. They would just be boring, uneventful salad and pie free days of March. Where’s the fun in that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.