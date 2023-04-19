First syllable in badminton is ‘bad’

I had already registered to play pickleball in the Alabama Senior Olympics last week when I was asked if I would also compete in another event. No doubt, word had leaked out about my vast experience in the game of badminton, not to mention my extraordinary skill. Nah, that couldn’t possibly have been the reason, because I have neither! Besides that, I think the last time I played badminton, Alabama had not yet become a state! Certainly, there were no Alabama Senior Olympics back then, but then I was not a senior adult back then either. The swelling of my head subsided once I realized they simply needed more warm bodies…older warm bodies…who could still move and at least swing a racquet…even we couldn’t hit the shuttlecock.

My experience in badminton began as a child, playing with my older sister in our backyard. I couldn’t beat her either, but then she was 6-years older than me. Back then, I put playdoh inside the shuttlecock to make it fly a little better.

