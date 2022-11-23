Opinion: Be thankful for hard times survived

Steven Stiefel: "There will be no clear end to the battle we’ve fought against COVID. No armistice treaty reluctantly signed by a whipped opponent on the deck of an aircraft carrier. No ticker-tape parades honoring warriors. The closest we’ve gotten is pausing to reflect on how good it feels to visit with friends again and share a warm hug. Be thankful that the pandemic hasn’t been even worse."

 by Steven Stiefel

God has blessed us with interesting times to live in lately.

I kept telling myself at the beginning of the pandemic that we would emerge from it stronger, tougher and with a greater sense of cohesion for having endured difficult days in the same way that our great-grandparents survived the anxiety of having no choice but to confront both a Great Depression and a World War. Perhaps I needed to visualize a triumphant light at the end of the tunnel to feel strong enough to remain stoic.

