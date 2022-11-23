Opinion: Be thankful for hard times survived

God has blessed us with interesting times to live in lately.
I kept telling myself at the beginning of the pandemic that we would emerge from it stronger, tougher and with a greater sense of cohesion for having endured difficult days in the same way that our great-grandparents survived the anxiety of having no choice but to confront both a Great Depression and a World War. Perhaps I needed to visualize a triumphant light at the end of the tunnel to feel strong enough to remain stoic.
Our long, collective public health scare has not come to a clear end. We may indeed be survivors, but can any of us say we haven’t been changed or that there’s a clear path back to life as we knew it in February 2020?
If I went back in time and told you that the world would still be in such a fragile state nearly three years later, would you have wanted to know?
I might have sounded like the biggest pessimist in the world insisting that the pandemic would drag on for years and the virus would keep mutating and aggressively spreading, that people would become so hateful and politically polarized, that Russia would invade its neighbor and commit attrocities, that businesses would struggle to get enough goods on their shelves and would be so short-staffed that it takes 45 minutes just to get fast food at a drive-thru. Would you have wanted to know how much less your 401k would be worth?
Would you have been better prepared for what came or would a accurate glimpse of the near future, as it turned out, fill us with more dread?
Since time travel only exists in the imaginations of science fiction writers, there’s really no point in debating that premise.
Things have been rough, and there’s been no clear sign that the coast is now clear, although we do seem to have reached some sort of stalemate co-existence with COVID-19 now that time has given scientists and physicians the experience to effectively know how to treat cases.
There will be no clear end to the battle we’ve fought. No armistice treaty reluctantly signed by a whipped opponent on the deck of an aircraft carrier. No ticker-tape parades honoring the warriors.
The closest we’ve gotten is stopping and pausing to think how good it feels to visit with friends again, relieved of the fear that they may inflict us with a contagious disease if we hug.
Despite more than a million Americans dying of COVID, there may never be some granite memorial erected in their honor, recognizing their names and reminding us of the cost.
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, a holiday when we are told to express gratitude. We do still have so much to be thankful for, even though it feels good throwing a pity party for ourselves because gasoline and groceries are outrageously expensive this year. Someone we love may tragically be missing from the dinner table. DO be thankful --even if you’re also sad and hurting.
Be thankful that it hasn’t been even worse. Thankful that it was a disease that most people could recover from instead of something truly horrific like Ebola. Thankful that our soldiers aren’t bogged down in foreign wars. Thankful that we can disagree with one another without resorting to violence. Thankful that things WILL get better eventually, even if the long slog out of our foxholes has left us exhausted and weary of taking on any more. Thankful that we have an opportunity to gain wisdom and resilience from the pain we’ve endured.
Be thankful for the loved ones who are still with us. Be thankful that you have an opportunity to contribute to helping others and express compassion for those who are struggling.
Life is how we react to what happens to us.
— Steven Stiefel is publisher of the Times-Journal. You can contact him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.