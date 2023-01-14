On this day, we celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by closing schools and offices, but it is important to remember that MLK Day is about more than just having a day off. It has come to be recognized as a day of service nationwide.
So take some time during these 24 hours to do something that honors Dr. King’s values and his revolutionary place in American history.
Following are some meaningful ways to celebrate the life of Dr. King.
1. Educate yourself, because history classes rarely gave us the whole truth. More information about Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement is available online and in libraries than ever before.
2. Watch films about Dr. King’s life. Start with Our Friend Martin, an animated film that features valuable historical footage. Then watch Ava Duvernay’s Selma, which earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and was named one of the Top 10 movies of 2014 by the American Film Institute.
3. Talk to your older family members about what they remember from the Civil Rights Movement. They can bring history to life.
4. Do Some Good. Volunteer, contribute to a worthy charity, donate blood.
6. Support black-owned businesses in your community or online.
However you choose to celebrate MLK Day, you should make it more impactful than just sleeping in. And instead of reflecting on Dr. King’s message for a day, find ways to make activism a consistent part of your life.
