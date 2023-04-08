Senate Antitrust Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-La., have reintroduced the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.”

This bill would give digital journalism providers the ability to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google for fair compensation for the use of their valuable content. Currently, publishers do not have the ability to negotiate these deals on their own, leaving publishers with little to reinvest in the production of high-quality journalism. This follows in the wake of other countries’ successful compensation systems for publishers, with Australia’s Media Bargaining Code and European legislation leading the way and Canada and the UK expected to follow.

