Senate Antitrust Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-La., have reintroduced the “Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.”
This bill would give digital journalism providers the ability to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google for fair compensation for the use of their valuable content. Currently, publishers do not have the ability to negotiate these deals on their own, leaving publishers with little to reinvest in the production of high-quality journalism. This follows in the wake of other countries’ successful compensation systems for publishers, with Australia’s Media Bargaining Code and European legislation leading the way and Canada and the UK expected to follow.
This critical legislation will protect and sustain local journalism, now more important than ever to ensuring an informed society. We must ensure that the digital ecosystem returns value back to the people who deliver high-quality journalism.”
Since 2018, the News/Media Alliance has been vocally advocating for such legislation in the U.S. A compensation framework between news publishers and the tech platforms will help correct the current imbalance in the marketplace whereby Google and Meta have set the rules that everyone else must play by.
Previously reintroduced in the 117th Congress (S. 673 and H.R. 1735), the Senate Judiciary Committee completed its bipartisan markup of the bill in September 2022. It received broad support, not only in Congress where it had 90 co-sponsors in the House and Senate on both sides of the aisle, but also from over 300 consumer interest groups, unions, conservatives, advocacy groups and third-party organizations. In addition, nearly 24,000 individuals signed a Change.org petition for the bill and nearly 1,000 editorials in support of the JCPA have been published in newspapers in 48 states across the country. In a poll of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in April 2022, 70 percent of Americans said they support Congress passing the bill.
The bill nearly passed into law in December. However, as it did in Australia just before the Media Bargaining Code passed there, Meta threatened to remove news from Facebook in the U.S. if it passed, further demonstrating their outsized power.
More information on the bill can be found on the News/Media Alliance website at www.JCPABill.com.
-- David Coffey is executive vice president and general counsel of News/Media Alliance, the voice of the news and magazine industries representing nearly 2,000 diverse publishers in the United States.
