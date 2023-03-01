Remembering Bloody Sunday in Selma

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee does not come in February, which is Black History Month. However, the Bridge Crossing Jubilee is Black History.
The Bridge Crossing Jubilee commemorates a sacred moment in Black History – Bloody Sunday, which occurred on the first Sunday in March 1965. It was a watershed moment that became sacred.
Too many people think that the Bloody Sunday March was strictly about Voting Rights. In fact, they were an overarching reason, but the central reason was the death of 26-year-old Jimmie Lee Jackson, who was shot in Marion, in Perry County, while black people were trying to prevent a brazen murder. We must share the story because Jackson has been all but forgotten.
All marches were dangerous in 1965; however, night marches like the one in Marion were especially dangerous. But the people had to march. Word had spread that Rev. James Orange would be taken from the Perry County Jail and murdered by the Ku Klux Klan and their cohorts. Law enforcement could not be trusted to protect Rev. Orange’s life because they were too often a part of the Ku Klux Klan. So the people did the only thing they knew to do, and that was a night march with an all-night vigil.
When the Mass Meeting ended and people left the Zion United Methodist Church to march to the jail for an all-night vigil to prevent the cold-blooded murder of Rev. Orange, law enforcement and city officials cut off all of the lights in the city. State Troopers, local law enforcement and others began to beat the Marchers. Jackson’s mother and grandfather sought safety in Mack’s Cafe to avoid additional beatings. Jimmie Lee tried to take his 82-year-old grandfather, Cager Lee, and his mother, Viola Jackson, to the hospital for medical treatment. State Troopers shot and then beat him on Feb. 18, 1965, and he died in the Good Samaritan Hospital on Feb. 26.
People were so outraged and devastated they first considered marching the entire 80 miles from Marion to Montgomery with his casket. They wanted to place it on the steps of the State Capitol. After some thought, they decided to drive to Selma, and march the 50 miles to Montgomery without the casket. About 600 Marchers left Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church on March 7, 1965. They were beaten bloody by Gov. George Wallace’s State Troopers and other law enforcement officers. It was a terrible moment caught on television film and seen nationwide and worldwide.
Then two days later on March 9, 38-year-old Rev. James Reeb, a white Unitarian minister from Boston, and two of his colleagues were brutally beaten with clubs by white men in Selma. Rev. Reeb fell into a coma and died two days later.
After the Bloody Sunday March took place, SCLC went to court and Federal Judge Frank Johnson ruled that 300 Marchers could march from Selma to Montgomery later that month. Near the end of the march, 25,000 to 35,000 people joined in near Montgomery for the last leg of the March. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “How Long, Not Long” / “Our God Is Marching On” speech.
Then Viola Liuzzo, a 39-year-old white woman from Detroit was brutally murdered on March 25, 1965, while she was driving marchers back to Selma in her car. She was shot and murdered by a white man in a car with an FBI undercover agent. These horrific low moments were followed by the enactment of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which is considered the most effective piece of Civil Rights legislation. All these events merged together to forge Bloody Sunday into a sacred moment.
Bloody Sunday is the central moment of the Bridge Crossing Jubilee, but it is not all of it. There are many events, sometimes up to 50 or so, over the Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding Bloody Sunday and on Sunday before and after the Bloody Sunday March. These events run the gamut from church services to symposiums to workshops to musical events to a voter-theme parade, to Foot Soldiers’ Breakfast, to the Freedom Flame Award Gala, to the Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast and more.
The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is the largest annual gathering in the United States of people in support of Voting Rights, Civil Rights and Human Rights. Tens of thousands come each year as a pilgrimage to this sacred moment. The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is very symbolic as well as educational and spiritual.
National leaders and tens of thousands of people from all over the world recognize the significance of Bloody Sunday and the Bridge Crossing Jubilee.
Black History is powerful. It is even more powerful when woven with sacred history. Such is the Bridge Crossing Jubilee, which represents so much history.
Henry “Hank” Sanders is an American attorney and politician who served in the Alabama Senate from 1983 to 2018.
