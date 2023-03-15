Jetlag? Or just daylight savings time?

I had heard of jetlag, but honestly, I thought it was something someone had made up. I didn’t believe it was real, until I experienced it myself, after a really long Eastward flight. I think the problem is that my old body gets confused about what time it is and doesn’t know what to do. For instance, a flight from Atlanta to London takes around 8 hours. So, if I leave Atlanta at 10:00 p.m. and fly all night, I should arrive in London around 6:00 Eastern Time. The problem is that 6:00 Eastern Time is 11:00 in London.

So, here’s the situation: I’ve been on an airplane for 8 hours, I haven’t slept a wink all night, my body thinks it is time to go to bed when actually it is almost midday and time for lunch. I’m hungry, tired, sleepy, cranky, and ready to whip somebody, but I don’t actually know who. For years we have called this phenomenon jetlag, but I have come to realize that is actually a big version of daylight saving time!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.