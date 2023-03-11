The 30th anniversary of one of the most intense snow events ever observed in the Eastern U.S. is upon us. Also known as The Great Blizzard, the Storm of the Century and The Superstorm, it all began on March 12, 1993. Around these parts, just mention “The Blizzard” and anyone who was alive at the time will instantly know what you’re referencing.

This was, of course, before the age of the Internet and before widespread use of cell phones. But we did have radio and television, and – just like now – we had meteorologists on television newscasts. By March 8 that year, the National Weather Service, using predictions from computer models, had recognized the threat of a significant snowstorm. The problem was that there had been similar predictions from computer models earlier that winter that fizzled out – this one, however...THIS ONE – “they” insisted – was different. This was going to be the Big Daddy of Blizzards, the snowstorm to end all snowstorms and those of us in Alabama? We. Were. Not. Prepared.

