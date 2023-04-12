Spring has sprung and the cleaning begun

I’m writing what you are now reading on Easter Sunday afternoon. After getting off to a rather nippy start, the day has turned into a beautiful one. We had a sunrise service, before the sun had actually risen, at Lanier Baptist Church. We had intended to meet outside to watch the sun rise in the sky, as we commemorated and celebrated our risen Lord. The cold weather, coupled with a slight mist of rain, drove us inside for our service. Easter seems to always be colder than the days leading up to it and certainly the ones to follow. Winter will likely, and hopefully, sputter on away and we will soak up the sun in the warmer days to come.

The bright sunlight is streaming through the windows in my living room. A rectangle of light illuminates a small section of our hardwood floor. It is just the right size for Cocoa (15) to sunbathe in. She looks over at me with what looks like a slight grin on her face. I think she thinks I’m responsible for her own personal little sauna, but we all know I had nothing to do with it. It is simply one of the perks of springtime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.