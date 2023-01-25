A Billy Bob outing and boiled peanuts

A couple of weeks after I graduated from college, Jean and I loaded up everything we owned and headed for New Orleans. Three years earlier, we had gotten married and moved to Birmingham. We moved to Birmingham in a Volkswagen van and a ’69 Malibu. We rented a U-Haul to move our belongings to New Orleans. I still don’t know why, because we didn’t own much more than 3-years earlier. I guess my friend’s van was not available!

My hometown of Rainsville and I grew up together. I was born and 1955, and Rainsville was incorporated the next year. Rainsville had 568 residents back then, but by the time I moved away 20-years later we had somewhere around 3000. Today their population is almost twice that many. Even though my hometown was one of the fastest-growing small towns in Alabama when I moved away, it was still a far cry from the size of Birmingham. Living in Birmingham was quite an adjustment for this ole boy. Probably not as much for Jean, because she had spent much of her childhood in Chattanooga.

