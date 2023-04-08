Celebrate poetry during month of April

April, in addition to being the month filled with showers that bring May flowers (hey, that rhymes) is also National Poetry Month. Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, it is “a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters,” according to information from the organization’s website, poets.org.
“Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers... marking poetry’s important place in our lives.”
Poetry comes in many different forms, ranging from the simple to the complex, from silly to serious. “Written” poetry itself dates back at least to prehistoric times and poetry was repeated orally (recited or sung) prior to the invention of writing – attempts to define poetry have been around almost as long as poetry itself and are also, to say the least, varied.
Some modernists argue that poetry shouldn’t be defined at all. The Encyclopedia Britannica gives a simple definition, “literature that evokes a concentrated imaginative awareness of experience or a specific emotional response through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound, and rhythm.”
If you want to get into things like the kinds of poetry (narrative, dramatic, lyrical), elements (meter, rhyme, scheme, verse, stanza), or – Shel Silverstein help you – types and styles (haiku, free verse, sonnets, acrostic) then you should turn to the Internet, enroll in a course, or take an English teacher out for discussion of such over coffee. Scratch that – coffees. Plural. Just go ahead and mark off an entire afternoon and know that you’ve made that English teacher’s year.
If you just want to get deep into poetry, the best way to do that is to read some. Or write some. Or talk to those who do.
William Thornton, journalist, novelist, playwright, and creative writer, has his own thoughts about how poetry should be defined, “A poem is a piece of concentrated time, with its own special rhythm, recorded by an individual consciousness stirred to fevered observation.”
Take that, Encyclopedia Britannica. As for who he likes to read? Blake, Plath, and Owen, among others.
Melinda Roepke Hawkins, a retired English teacher, is partial to Emily Dickinson; Angela Anderson suggests Mary Oliver or Phillip Larkin.
Bill Potter recommends Lewis Carroll, “because his poetry brought whimsical nonsense to the mainstream and inspired generations of children and other dreamers.”
He says he does also write his own poetry on occasion and has for many years, “but it’s too good to publish or share.”
Natalee Dumas also writes poetry, and has an interesting perspective, “For me, I write when talking is too much. When the things I would say out loud wouldn’t be understood. Writing it all down heals a part of you most don’t understand. When you can take a ugly situation and create a beautiful picture with your words and it helps resonate with someone it’s just a great feeling.”
That great feeling can be discovered both by writing poetry, reading poetry, or listening to poetry – the songs we listen to are really nothing more than poems put to music. Just as there is no accounting for individual taste in music, there’s no accounting for individual taste in poetry. What resonates with one may not resonate with another – poetry, like all art, is subjective.
There are lots of ways to intersect with poetry during National Poetry Month, and the Academy of National Poets has some suggestions. One of them is to read 2022’s most-read poem by a contemporary poet, Naomi Shihab Nye’s “Kindness” written in 1952. Here’s a sample:
Before you know what kindness really is you must lose things, feel the future dissolve in a moment like salt in a weakened broth. What you held in your hand, what you counted and carefully saved, all this must go so you know how desolate the landscape can be between the regions of kindness.
Good stuff, huh? You can find that and many other poems by Nye online or in books available from bookstores or your local library – so, in celebration of National Poetry Month, go read Nye or other poets; share some poetry online, maybe even write some of your own.
Who knows, maybe next April, it will be some of your poetry work that’s being quoted in a newspaper column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.