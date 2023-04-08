Celebrate poetry during month of April

April, in addition to being the month filled with showers that bring May flowers (hey, that rhymes) is also National Poetry Month. Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, it is “a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters,” according to information from the organization’s website, poets.org.

“Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers... marking poetry’s important place in our lives.”

