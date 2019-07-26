Editor,
July 20th marked the 50th anniversary since the United States put a man on the Moon. I wonder what this accomplished since then? It has cost billions of dollars to keep the space program going. I know that the space program creates jobs, but where are the profits and benefits from this endeavor?
Man was created in God's image. He was put here to rule and dominate the Earth; not outer space. The result of the building the "Tower of Babel," man's language was changed to many languages; and no man was scatter upon the Earth. (Genesis 1:26-31 and Genesis 11:1-9)
Russia was the first nation to put a man in orbit around the Earth. This led to the United States getting in the Space Race. Since then, the Soviet Union collapsed. I believe that the space program led to its break-up. (Obidiah 3-9)
This money should be spent on the military and law enforcement, not on outer space.
Jerry Turlington, Fort Payne
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email kbeaty@times-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.