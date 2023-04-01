Recalling my ‘closed’ prom

Something that’s been on my mind a lot lately is prom.
Last weekend, I had fun shooting prom photos for a couple of local seniors. The shoot took place in Fort Payne and I noticed several others out and about getting prom pictures taken. All of this brought back memories of my own Crossville High School prom experience from many years ago.
Unfortunately, pictures exist. Maybe we didn’t have cell phone cameras and social media during my teen and young adult years (something I thank God for twice every day and three times on Thursdays), but we did have Polaroid and film cameras. And so, I am immortalized, replete with my curly perm, and dark shades, thinking myself at least three degrees cooler than Fonzie and more revolutionary than Prince and…well, you know.
None of my prom pictures feature me with a prom date, however. Now that’s not because I couldn’t GET a date for prom, mind you…well, to be fair, I guess we will never know. That’s because I didn’t actually have need to even try to find a date for prom. Crossville, you see, has a very interesting tradition. The proms are closed. So it was for my Mom and her classmates in the 1950s, so it was for me and my classmates when we were in school, and so it remains today.
A closed prom means that only those who are juniors or seniors at CHS are allowed to attend prom. No outside dates. No exceptions.
Back in my day, instead of cutting the rug with only one person, we filled out old-school (pun intended) dance cards.
The closest thing to an actual date involved a grand finale “lead out” dance during which one partnered with someone they invited earlier in the year.
The general idea behind the closed prom concept is that it promotes inclusion and reduces potential for drama and jealousy. I decided to do an informal survey on the Book of Faces to get a read on people’s thoughts on the idea. Reactions, to say the least, were mixed.
“I did not know they did that, but I think I like the idea. It gives them time together as a class before they graduate. I think it also might be a good way for those 2 grades to get to know one another better outside of the classroom,” said Stephani Watkins Chaney.
“As someone who never dated someone from my school, it would’ve been sad to deprive those kids of prom memories with their significant others and I probably just wouldn’t have gone,” said Molly Thompson.
Billy Hosmer, who attended CHS, points to his own experience, saying he feels “it’s always been a terrible idea. I could not go to prom with my girlfriend because I was already out of school. She went to prom with another guy. She has pictures, memories from prom with someone else.”
That’s also how it was for Marie Coker, a CHS student in 1964. “I was dating someone that had already graduated and he couldn’t go,” she said.
Jane Simpson notes, “High school romances are sweet bit not everyone dates their classmates. It seems to me like this would be very exclusionary. High schools can be very cliquish and if you’re not in a clique you’d just be left out. I don’t like the idea.”
“I get the idea of only juniors and seniors get to go either alone or with someone, but to make it only students from that school seems closed minded and archaic,” said Steve Keck.
Sherry Johnson said she agrees with the idea of a closed prom for safety reasons: “If all the people attending the prom would be responsible young adults and not cause any problems such as fighting, drinking, doing drugs, smoking and vaping, then I would be against a closed prom. This is the kids’ night to shine and should be able to bring a date from another school, but as society is today we can’t allow it because some knot-head (as my grandmother would say) has to ruin it for everyone.”
Linda Hawkins, a former CHS elementary teacher said she believes the longstanding tradition of the closed prom at Crossville is one that works. “Classmates enjoy time spent dancing with friends they may never see again. No drama or jealousy,” she said.
I don’t know. I suspect at least a few at my prom were at least a little bit jealous of my perm. It was pretty darn amazing.
— Mark Harrison is a freelance contributor to The Times-Journal. Email: onthemark@columnist.com.
