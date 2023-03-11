A couple of years ago, we as a church studied the important New Testament letter to the Hebrews. As we moved verse-by-verse through this first century letter, by God’s providence, the passages that we studied have been extremely relevant for what we now face in our current cultural moment. The original audience was a small group of recent Christian converts who were facing pressure and unrest from all sides as well as living in a time of great uncertainty. They were afraid and were looking for reassurance and real hope.
The major theme of the letter is this: Christ is superior to anything else we can look to in this life.
This is a good reminder for us today as we navigate these uncharted waters. As the news cycle continues to churn with stories of injustice, protests and hurt, as well as continued stories of a virus that still plagues our world, it is easy to lose heart and feel like we are about to be capsized by a giant wave. So, the writer of Hebrews reminded the original audience (and us today) in Chapter 6, Verse 19 that “We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the holy place behind the curtain.”
That sure and steady anchor is Christ Himself, who eternally intercedes for God’s people as their Great High Priest. We are reminded in Hebrews 4:14–16: “Since then we have a great high priest who has passed through the heavens, Jesus, the Son of God, let us hold fast our confession. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin. Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
As the storm waters continue to churn, may we hold fast to the anchor of our souls and cry out for mercy and healing. May we bring our prayers of lament, hurt, anxiety, fear, and cries for help before Him with confidence, knowing that we will find grace to help in our time of need. We do this with sure hope, trusting in a sovereign God who sits on the throne and who promises to act according to His perfect will.
– Rev. Dave Latham is pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.