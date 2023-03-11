A couple of years ago, we as a church studied the important New Testament letter to the Hebrews. As we moved verse-by-verse through this first century letter, by God’s providence, the passages that we studied have been extremely relevant for what we now face in our current cultural moment. The original audience was a small group of recent Christian converts who were facing pressure and unrest from all sides as well as living in a time of great uncertainty. They were afraid and were looking for reassurance and real hope.

The major theme of the letter is this: Christ is superior to anything else we can look to in this life.

