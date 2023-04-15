Death, taxes and complaining (about taxes)

April 15th rolls around this weekend, the day that would normally be Tax Day. This year, however, Tax Day is actually on April 18th because April 15th falls on a weekend and the next weekday is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.

So, if you still haven’t gotten those taxes filed just yet, worry not – you still have (checks watch) time, but you might want to book that appointment with your tax preparer sooner rather than later. Unless you’re one of those who enjoys preparing your own taxes.

