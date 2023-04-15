Death, taxes and complaining (about taxes)

April 15th rolls around this weekend, the day that would normally be Tax Day. This year, however, Tax Day is actually on April 18th because April 15th falls on a weekend and the next weekday is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.
So, if you still haven’t gotten those taxes filed just yet, worry not – you still have (checks watch) time, but you might want to book that appointment with your tax preparer sooner rather than later. Unless you’re one of those who enjoys preparing your own taxes.
I didn’t know that things like tax preparers and accountants existed until adolescence – my Dad was one of those aforementioned people who did all that tax prep stuff himself. I recall, when I was a child, around late March and early April, how shoeboxes filled with all sorts of paper receipts suddenly appeared from seemingly nowhere to be stacked from floor to ceiling, temporarily converting our home into a tax record hoarder’s dream and my mother’s worse nightmare.
This, mind you, was well before the era of ubiquitous home computers and smart phones, before the men-in-black types and social media algorithms began collecting all possible data about us, ranging from our incomes to our underwear sizes to be stored on computer servers in warehouses in Hoboken and Czechoslovakia, accessed by the click of a button on our fancy George Jetson sci-fi gadgets.
My Dad, who was self-employed, would pore over the records and receipts pertaining to the prior fiscal year’s taxes, filling out the tax documents, furiously punching numbers into one of those huge calculators with thick, multi-colored buttons which made pronounced, mechanical whirring sounds. The sort of calculator that had a massive roll of paper mounted on top that recorded the tallies as one went along, an immaculately and seemingly endless list of printed numbers guaranteed to satisfy even the harshest IRS auditor. It all worked like a well-oiled…well…machine. Until it didn’t. Until a mistake was made that rendered the entire list invalid and it had to be ripped off the roll, wadded up, and tossed aside.
Friends, I am here to tell you that every curse word I know to this day, I learned then. Well, okay – maybe not all of them. But definitely the really good ones. Dad always somehow got the taxes filed and submitted on time and rarely, if ever, got audited. Inevitably, all the financial documents, receipts for deductions and the possibly sentient mega calculator all vanished back into the ether from which they came, and the family reclaimed the kitchen space for peaceful breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that typically involved 100% less cursing, unless – after fall came around again – there happened to be a football game playing on the television that wasn’t going in the desired direction. I’m looking at you, 1976 University of Alabama opening game versus Ole Miss. Many new curse words were certainly learned that day. And yes, I’ve already used a really bad word multiple times here, in a family oriented newspaper no less – “taxes.”
I use a prep service. I tried the old “do it yourself” method several years ago. I actually did that for a few years in a row and it seemed to work pretty well for me. Until it didn’t. And I had to pay the IRS back an amount equal to that year’s gross domestic product for Hoboken and Czechoslovakia, respectively. I’m not blaming the software – it was probably just me. The equivalent of punching the wrong button on that old-school adding machine. Maybe I should have paid more attention to what he was doing back in those days. Oh, well. He did teach me a lot of other really useful things. One of the things that came in handy during that particular year. Those curse words. Especially the really good ones.
