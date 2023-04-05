The nicest thing anyone had ever done

Jean and I were in our early 30s when we bought our first house. We had been married for 13 years, but had never had the opportunity to become young homeowners. We wed as college students and lived in campus apartments for married students during college and seminary.

Graduation came and we lived in church-provided housing after that. I am thankful for the provided housing, but when the opportunity finally came to buy our own house, we had built no equity. We quickly realized that we didn’t have enough savings for the necessary downpayment. We needed $3,000 to close. I knew my widowed mother didn’t have it, so I didn’t even ask. I didn’t know anyone else to turn to for the needed funds.

