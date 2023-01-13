A couple of things on my mind lately are Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jeff Beck.
Earlier this week, Jeff Beck died at the age of 78. An English guitarist, he first rose to prominence as a member of the rock band the Yardbirds and had been an omnipresent force in rock music for seven decades.
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday set aside to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, Baptist minister, activist and one of the most prominent and iconic leaders of the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-50s until his assassination in 1968.
There is an interesting connection, of sorts, between Beck and King, one that I had forgotten until a friend reminded me recently, and it involves (as one might expect) a song. King has served as inspiration in multiple ways, and that includes a profound influence on popular culture.
Multiple movies, television shows, pieces of artwork, plays and music reference or pay homage to the Civil Rights Movement and King. There is practically an entire sub-genre of Bob Dylan music devoted to King and Civil Rights. We could also namecheck the likes of John Coltrane, Sam Cooke, Phil Ochs and U2.
A song penned by Patty Griffith called “Up To The Mountaintop” is a reference and celebration of King’s famous 1968 speech, given the day prior to his assassination.
It didn’t get a lot of attention at first but that changed when Kelly Clarkson and Jeff Beck did a cover version of the song for a charity episode of “American Idol” to raise funds for poverty relief in Africa and to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Katrina in the U.S. After the song was made available for download, it became a huge hit.
The best artists, the best art, transcends generational ownership. It belongs to all of us. Perhaps that performance also introduced some people to King for the first time, to his legacy, to his message.
That message is also certainly something that is transcendent and timeless. King will forever be known for his connection to Civil Rights, his adherence to a nonviolence and his rousing speeches. It’s important to remember that King’s advocacy included the areas of economics, education and healthcare. That work continues today. As noted by The King Center in Atlanta, Ga., “As we witness nations around the world continue to struggle under the weight of violence, hate and poverty, today’s social, political and economic landscape reveals the urgent necessity of Dr. King’s philosophy and methodology of nonviolence.”
