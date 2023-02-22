Like déjà vu all over again...

Something that’s been on my mind a lot lately are movies.
As usual, there are a lot of “blockbuster” type movies schedules for the upcoming, “can’t get here soon enough” Spring and Summer months. A lot of these movies were previewed during the Super Bowl last week. I know that Hollywood recycling, rebooting, and offering long-delayed sequels is nothing new but what’s interesting about the upcoming spate is exactly how much of what’s new is old – or maybe how much of what’s old is new.
One thing I learned during the Super Bowl movie previews is that Transformer movies are (apparently) still being made. So too, it seems are movies spinning out of the Fast and The Furious franchise. The one coming up is “Fast X” (the X in this case, being the Roman numeral for 10). I think the inevitable “Faster and the Furiouser XIer” should be a throwback to those 70s-era trucker movies and feature Vin Diesel driving a diesel. Maybe he could have a pet monkey, also named Diesel.
Animals feature prominently in the new Transformers movie, apparently – it’s subtitled “Rise of the Beasts,” so I’m guessing that, in this flick, instead of disguising themselves as hot cars, the giant robots instead transform into cute animals like maybe penguins and platypuses and whatnot. That sounds…cool? Hey, maybe the franchises could cross over: “The Faster and Furiouser vs. Transformer Platypuses.” Did I mention the Transformers movie is set in the 1990s?
If you need more 90s-era nostalgia, “Scream IV” is coming your way. No Neve Campbell, but Courteney Cox seemingly feels no shame whatsoever in cashing her Ghostface checks. And, you know, six sequels isn’t bad. It’s no “Fast X” ten, but it’s respectable.
Almost (but not quite) keeping pace with the Fast and Furious folks is the Rocky franchise. The upcoming “Creed III” is technically the ninth in the Rocky film series, and the first one to take the bold step of not actually featuring Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. Don’t worry, you can still see him in “The Expendables IV” and probably pretty soon in commercials about how you should eat some tasty Quaker Oats so as to avoid the diabeetus. To be fair, there isn’t much else for Rocky to do, unless it’s maybe a rematch with Mr. T in a no holds barred boxing match on Mars. I’m looking at you, Marvel/Disney. Make it happen.
You may have heard that Harrison Ford has decided to once again take up the role of Indiana Jones in the much-anticipated “Indiana Jones and the Retirement Home of Destiny.” Not only is Ford known for several 80s-era movie roles, he actually *is* 80.
Another 80s icon named Michael Keaton will be donning the cowl of a certain caped crusader for the role he first established in Tim Burton’s 1989 epic, “Batman.” This time, however, instead of dancing with the devil (or Jack Nicholson’s Joker, as the case may be) in the pale moonlight, this time he’ll be waltzing with Ezra Miller’s version of the Flash in the upcoming eponymous movie. Actually, come to think of it, some of Miller’s recent antics make Nicholson’s version of the Joker look sane by comparison. Actually, that might make for an interesting movie in and of itself, “Ezra’s Antics?”
Other movies slated for release in 2023 that might sound familiar include an Exorcist movie, “Evil Dead Rise,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Wonka,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” (no, really) and – from the *one* franchise that can actually keep pace with the Fast and the Furious crowd –Saw X. Ha. Another 10. Take that, Vin Diesel (and Diesel – stupid monkey).
