Black history is still being forged

When I was growing up in South Alabama, there were few black players on professional football teams. This exclusion was very painful to me, my family and my friends. We wanted to see ourselves in the teams. So we pulled for any team that had even one black player. If both teams had black players, we pulled for the one with the most.
The National Football League was all white. In 1946, the LA Rams were forced to put a black player on its team in order to play in the Los Angeles Coliseum. They signed Kenney Washington, one of the greatest collegiate football players in history, but he was not chosen in the 1939 draft upon graduation from USC. No black players were chosen. When he was signed, all hell broke loose among NFL owners, but the Rams added another black player a month and a half later.
The only pro football team we could regularly see on television in Alabama was the Washington “Redskins,” the very last team in the NFL to allow a black player on their team.
Eventually black players were included on more and more NFL teams. And they played in nearly every position but one – quarterback. It took more than 20 years after the first black player was signed before the first black quarterback became a starter on an NFL team. The first Black quarterback that I remember was Joe Gillam. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I became a Pittsburgh fan for many years.
It took until five years ago, the year 2017, for each NFL team to have started at least one black quarterback. Although today 70 percent of NFL players are black, only 25 percent of starters at quarterback are black.
I remember how proud we were when Doug Williams took the Washington Redskins to a Super Bowl victory in 1988, throwing for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Both were Super Bowl records at the time.
Patrick Mahomes was the seventh black quarterback to start a Super Bowl game. He, Doug Williams and Russell Wilson are the only black quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl.
This year it’s all but certain a black quarterback will win because both starters are black.
In a position in a game where blacks were excluded for so long and then limited for more decades, two black quarterbacks will start in the 57th Super Bowl. Both are strong candidates for MVP for the season. Black people have come a long ways but still have a long way to go.
History makers are powerful whether they are forging history in civil rights, human rights, politics or the National Football League. Black History is still being forged.
— Henry “Hank” Sanders is an American attorney and politician who served as a member of the Alabama Senate from 1983 to 2018.
