Black history is still being forged

Hank Sanders

Contributor

When I was growing up in South Alabama, there were few black players on professional football teams. This exclusion was very painful to me, my family and my friends. We wanted to see ourselves in the teams. So we pulled for any team that had even one black player. If both teams had black players, we pulled for the one with the most.

The National Football League was all white. In 1946, the LA Rams were forced to put a black player on its team in order to play in the Los Angeles Coliseum. They signed Kenney Washington, one of the greatest collegiate football players in history, but he was not chosen in the 1939 draft upon graduation from USC. No black players were chosen. When he was signed, all hell broke loose among NFL owners, but the Rams added another black player a month and a half later.

