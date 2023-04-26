It happens only once in a lifetime

I had the opportunity to do something last Saturday that I’ve never done before and will, no doubt, never do again. The momentous occasion was a reunion to celebrate the 50th graduation anniversary of Plainview High School’s Class of 1973.

Oh, we’ve had other reunions, every 5 years, as a matter of fact, but a 50th anniversary only rolls around once in a lifetime. It was a joyous event but with a touch of sadness. Out of our small class of 62 graduates, 29 classmates attended.

