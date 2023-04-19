With the arrival of spring comes construction season, and Alabama’s highways are seeing an increase in bright orange signs that indicate road workers are in the area repairing, maintaining, and upgrading critical infrastructure. However, as drivers and workers share the roadways, safety must remain a priority. That’s why Alabama’s trucking industry is taking a proactive approach to remind all motorists that we each play a crucial role in work zone safety.

April 17-21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual crusade to reduce the number of work zone-related fatalities and injuries by raising awareness of and encouraging safe driving by motorists traveling through roadway construction sites.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.