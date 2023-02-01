Bill King Rainsville columnist

What did we ever do before we had GPS? Well, we used maps and followed signs, for one thing. We also stopped at gas stations and asked for directions. Those directions were not always helpful if we didn’t know where the old Johnson place used to be or the whispering oak by the side of the road. Sometimes we were given unspecific directions like, “After you turn left on County Road 3876, you go way, way, way, way, way down that road, and then go about another 2 miles and it will be on your left.” Did I say unspecific or unhelpful?

Last Tuesday evening, I had a meeting that was about 30 minutes from home. I had been to the location numerous times, so I knew exactly how to get there and how long it would take. As I usually do, I left with ample time to get there. I don’t like arriving late for a meeting, especially if they have already started when I arrive. I hate that condescending look when the others turn around and stare when you walk in. They are thinking, “What? Do you not own a watch, a clock, a cell phone, or a calendar?” You sit down beside the guy who says, “Just get here when you can,” or “We went ahead and started without you.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.