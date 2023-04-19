House Bill 7, which was filed by Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Dadeville, would ban certain “divisive concepts” from being taught in Alabama’s public schools. Oliver brought a similar bill last session which passed the House and a Senate committee but died in the Senate.
The bill passed the House State Government Committee 9-3 and now goes to the full House for consideration.
“I think it’s a political dog whistle policy,” said Camille Bennett, executive director of Project Say Something, one of the organizations who led a press conference outside of the State House on April 12. “So, I think they have been influenced by the national political climate. They are simply appealing to their racist, white supremacist constituents.”
Bennett said that HB 7 perpetuates white supremacy “because it was literally structured, created by a majority of white men with zero input from black, brown or marginalized folks.”
“So, they came together and decided what a divisive concept is,” she said. “We had no input, no voice. That within itself is erasure and that within itself is white supremacist.”
Lee Murkey, deputy director of Project Say Something, explained more about the issues with the anti-CRT ideals and supporting legislation that bans conversations that make white men uncomfortable.
“The problem of racialization is here. And until we deal with it, it will remain,” Murkey said. “Silencing this issue now, you’re only condemning your children, great-grandchildren and beyond to an even more intense iteration of this very same discourse you find so uncomfortable.”
Bobby Mayes, president of the Elmore County NAACP said HB 7 is strategically designed to appeal to the base of values of certain segments of our society.
“In the early years of this country, who were the slave owners, who were the elected officials, who were the governors, who were the sheriffs, who were the chiefs of police,” Mayes said. “I’ll tell you who those folks were. They were mostly white men. Now, you want to pass legislation that criminalizes teachers for teaching that history. As shameful and woeful as that history is, it is America’s history. It is Alabama’s history. It deserves to be taught without being watered down and without teachers fearing any type of retribution.”
Jeff Walker, a parent from Auburn, said that Alabama holds educators to very high standards. “With bills like this you are saying these highly educated, highly trained teachers and administrators in our school systems don’t have the discernment on what they should be teaching in classes. The other thing I’m really tired of hearing… people standing up saying things like ‘wokism’ and ‘CRT’ when really what they are trying to demonize is compassion for vulnerable members of our society and understanding of the plight of your neighbor that may be different than your own.”
This attempt to censor what is taught in Alabama’s classrooms comes at a time when Alabama is already facing an extreme teacher shortage.
Alabama has a long history of upholding white supremacy that despite the abolishment of slavery, the framers of the state’s constitution unapologetically made their motives of white supremacy crystal clear.
John Knox, president of the Constitutional Convention said in his opening address, “And what is it that we want to do? Why, it is, within the limits imposed by the Federal Constitution, to establish white supremacy in this State. But if we would have white supremacy, we must establish it by law.”
More than 120 years later, Alabama is still feeling the impacts of white supremacy written into law, and it’s by design, not coincidence. Alabama lawmakers are continuing to create laws that disenfranchise Black and brown citizens.
Alabama’s legislature is overwhelmingly one party, which makes it difficult – nearly impossible – to defeat or pass legislation if it’s against what the majority caucus wishes. That means that the diverse population of Alabama isn’t being represented, which hurts the state as a whole and feeds the continued marginalization of Black and brown communities.
Alabama’s population is 48.5 percent male, but only 33 percent white male. By contrast 65 percent of Alabama’s House is white male and 77 percent of Alabama’s Senate is white male and residents continue to fight bills such as Oliver’s anti-critical race theory bill.
Oliver said the bill came from the Republican caucus and is “designed to prevent racism in schools and state agencies.”
He said there has been “a lot of discussion, angst and folks getting emotionally involved in this bill.”
He argued that similar bills have already passed in seven states and are pending in 16 more before quoting polling data paid for by the Republican party citing that the single most important policy for Alabama conservatives is “protecting children from woke policies.” Oliver did not reveal the details or source of this poll.
Oliver has cut his bill down to seven divisive concepts, down from 12 last session, which include:
• That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.
• That individuals should be discriminated against or adversely treated solely because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
• That the individual moral character of an individual is solely determined by his or her race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
• That solely by virtue of an individual’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin, the individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.
• That individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
• That fault, blame or bias should be assigned to a race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin, or to members of a race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin, solely on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
• That any individual should be asked to accept, acknowledge, affirm or assent to a sense of guilt, complicity or a need to apologize solely on the basis of his or her race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
According to the bill, no K-12 school, state agency or university could use these concepts.
Bennett warned lawmakers that a new generation of voters are coming, and they are absolutely uncompromising when it comes to white supremacy.
“What I want lawmakers to know is it’s a new day,” Bennett said. “We have an entirely new generation. A generation that is intolerant of white supremacy and that’s black and white children. You can expect resistance if you pass this bill. I don’t think the children will put up with it for one second. The goal was to silence progressive thought and blackness in general and I think it’s going to have the opposite effect.”
Contact your local lawmakers and demand they vote “No” on HB 7.
Alabama Values Progress is a 501C4 nonpartisan communications hub working to raise awareness around Alabama politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.