Homeless. Veteran. These two words don’t belong together. How could someone who is willing to die for our country wind up on the streets, kicked to the curb after their service? I’m on a mission to draw as many of Alabama’s homeless veterans as possible and let them tell their stories.
We were honored to spend a day in August with more than 60 veterans from all over the state who are struggling with PTSD at the American Legion Veterans Retreat near Wetumpka, Alabama. USMC vet Danny Wideman and several others agreed to share their stories with Reckon and AL.com.
Danny Wideman, Tuscaloosa
USMC, 1977-80
The day Danny Wideman decided to pick up a gun and kill himself, he picked up the phone instead.
Danny is an engaging man with the presence of a humble, spiritual messenger. His eyes glisten, his voice rises and dances from whisper to powerful urgency as he tells his story:
“I went through a terrible divorce from …” Danny’s voice drifts. “Alcoholism. And some other issues. After going through treatment over and over again and it not working out, my wife divorced me. I ended up homeless in Augusta, Georgia.”
“My aunt who lived in Decatur, Alabama came looking for me,” he said. She found Danny, bought a sleeper sofa and brought him back to live with her in Decatur. “But I continued to drink. And I was suicidal, also.”
“I had already lived with every brother, aunt and uncle that I had. But it never worked out and I always wound up with no place to stay. I was ashamed of who and what I had become. I was ashamed to be around my family. Most of them didn’t want me around anyway because I was irritated by alcohol. I couldn’t deal with not having anything and depending on family members. I didn’t want to live anymore.
“I just thank God I didn’t kill myself that day. I knew where the gun was. My aunt had a TV in the living room - I can remember the Clark Sisters and Bebe Winans were singing a song, ‘Addictive Love’ – that slowed me down. As I was walking through the kitchen, something happened. I call it God. He told me to make a call. And I ended up at the Tuscaloosa VA on January 28, 1992. And from that day to this day, I haven’t drank, used drugs or let a doctor give me any mind-altering chemicals. And I haven’t thought about killing myself.”
Danny pulled out a gold coin. “I carry this in my pocket to remind me of who and where I’ve been. I put it in my pocket every day. I’ve been putting it in my pocket every day for over 27 years. The man who gave it to me started helping when I lived in the VA fellowship house. I lived there for a year and a half.”
The VA helped him get a rental house. “I had a $99-a-month shotgun house, but I didn’t have money to turn the water on. Someone told me about Southside Baptist Church in Birmingham. So I went there and they gave me enough money to turn the water on and some food for a minute.”
“When I did get a (vocational rehab) job, I would count my change and go to this grocery store on 6th Avenue for marked-down meat on Saturdays.” Danny says he would sometimes live all week on two chicken thighs a day and a loaf of bread. The man who worked the meat counter took notice.
“One day he stopped me and said, ‘You’re trying to get on your feet, aren’t you?’ I said ‘Yes sir.’ He said, ‘Son, get yourself something to eat. Get whatever you want.’
“When you’re suffering from addiction and you’ve lost just about everything but your life, there is some pain in talking about it. You don’t want people to think you’re begging. And I wasn’t begging. But I didn’t want to appear ungrateful. So, I picked out a few items and he took me to the front of the store and paid for it. I’ll never forget that.
“That’s why I try so hard to help these people who are homeless today. I feel their pain. That’s why I try to help them so hard to stop drinking and using drugs. I share with them about carrying this coin the man shared with me:
“If you feel like taking a drink, put this coin in your mouth,” he instructs. “If it dissolves, it’s OK for you to get as drunk as you want. Matter of fact, you can call me and we’ll get drunk together, and I’ll buy the first drink!”
“There have been a lot of growing pains in this process. I can’t say every day has been good. Most people don’t know what I’ve been through and I wouldn’t put it on my worst enemy. But I’ve grown a lot more spiritual. I don’t leave the house without praying. You may have heard the story of the ‘Broken Vessel.’ The old clay pot that was cracked. That was me. I was broken. I told God, if you get me up off the ground I’ll show others so they don’t have to suffer like I have. So, I get up every morning and I try to fulfill my promise because he’s been keeping his.
“I can’t say my eyes have been dry every day,” he says, voice cracking. “The best friend that I had in this world … he died. And I didn’t get drunk. I lost my brother. He used to come get me out of the mental wards. He was the only one that would come get me. One day he told me, ‘I don’t know who this is, but if you see my brother, I’d like to talk to him.'
“When I was in school – and when I was homeless and going through stuff – I never lost the connection to him. He always encouraged me.” Danny turns into his brother for a moment, his voice a fiery rage: ‘You’re a Wideman. WIDEMANS DON’T QUIT.’
Danny repeats the phrase a couple of times and reflects, “He said this with such intensity and strength, it made me push further than I wanted to go.”
“He pushed too hard sometimes, and it made me mad. I felt like hitting him. He was bigger than me, but I figured if I got in one good punch I could outrun him. So, one day I let him have it. I got about 25 yards away when he found a rock. I still have the mark on my head," he chuckles. “I miss him.”
“Who would have thought a homeless wino like me could be where I am today? Veterans helped me and now I help veterans back. I was able to go back to school and the VA paid for it. So, I graduated from UAB and the VA offered me a job.”
For 17 years, Danny has been helping veterans at the Tuscaloosa VA. He works at the same place he landed that day 27 years ago when he picked up the phone instead of the gun.
Pretty sure ‘Addictive Love’ is playing in the background.
Veterans Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 press 1.
Do you know a veteran in Alabama who is or has been homeless and may be willing to share their story? Send me an email – Jdcrowe@al.com. For homeless housing assistance in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, contact Housing First @ (251)-450-3345. For the Birmingham area, contact PriorityVeteran.org @ (205) 458-8920. In the Huntsville area, visit Stand Down together Huntsville, Inc. at www.standdownhsv.org, or call 256-527-9643. Or call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.
