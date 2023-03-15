Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the 23-27 degree range. For the second Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the 30-32 degree range are expected. * WHERE...Jackson and DeKalb Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&