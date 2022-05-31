Monday was Memorial Day. Memorial Day has become the unofficial beginning of summer.
In reality, the holiday is so much more than that. It is a special time when we pause to remember and honor those individuals who have fallen in battle.
It is a time when we salute those who have given their very lives for our national freedom. Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day. Decoration Day dates back to 1868.
James Garfield, a representative from Ohio and former Civil War General in The Union Army, addressed a crowd of over 5000 people at Arlington National Cemetery, on May 30, 1868.
In his address he said, “Hither our children’s children shall come to pay their tribute of grateful homage. For this we have met today.”
Of course, Garfield went on to become President of the United States, but only served for 6-months before he was shot and died several months later. Ironically, he was not buried at Arlington.
Following Garfield’s address on that 1868 day in May, those who had gathered made their way through the newly formed cemetery to visit the graves of their relatives and friends who had been buried there.
That original gathering was only 3-years after the end of The Civil War. Most of those buried at Arlington then were Union soldiers. Eventually, Decoration Day became known as Memorial Day.
It became a time to honor all Americans who had fallen in battle, and not just Union soldiers, and not only those from the Civil War.
Where I grew up, Decoration Day meant something a little different. We celebrated Memorial Day, and we honored all the fallen soldiers on that day, but Decoration Day was when we decorated the graves of family.
It might fall on any given Sunday, but usually during the month on May and even into the first part of June.
As an adult, I have lived in various parts of the Southeast, and I’ve noticed that this seems to be a practice mainly carried out in Northeast Alabama and Northwest Georgia. Some family members went to the cemetery on Saturday to clean up the graves.
Sometimes that meant cleaning off any weeds and adding a fresh covering of white sand or chipped-marble rocks.
Of course, new flowers were then added. Then on Sunday everyone came to the church where the cemeteries were located. We worshipped together and then went outside and gathered around long cement-slab tables with edges rough enough to take off a finger.
The preachers didn’t preach quite as long that day, even though they had a packed house, because the food was getting cold. I suspect the preachers were also thinking about all that fried chicken, baked beans, and deviled eggs. After we ate so much that we needed to confess, we gathered back inside, with hand-held-funeral-home fans.
Some sang hymns and some just listened, while old men and small children took an after-lunch nap. The singing was so loud, no one noticed the snoring!
May we never forget those who have gone before us. Especially those who paid a price for us.
