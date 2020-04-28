There are some visitors whom we are always delighted to see coming. We wish they would come more often and stay longer. We are sad when they leave and sometimes even brought to tears.
There are others who cause us to cringe when we see them pull in the driveway. They are like Sheriff Andy Taylor’s Uncle Ollie. He was a crude windbag who was overbearing and annoying. He rattled the house with his snoring at night, and said the most irritating things with his booming voice in the day. Uncle Ollie, Aunt Nora, and their two boys, quickly wore out their welcome. While Uncle Ollie had taken Andy’s squad car, without permission, to go fishing, Andy got a call that three convicts were on the loose. Andy spins the story to make it appear that they were headed toward Mayberry, hoping to scare Uncle Ollie into leaving. His plan worked. Uncle Ollie claimed he had left on the stove at home, so they packed up and hurried away.
Some uninvited guests seem to show up at the most inopportune times. When I served as a pastor, most of our church members respected my morning study and prayer time, but there were always a small handful that did not. A few frequently popped in to “waste time”...theirs and mine. They said things like, “I’m just out loafing and thought I’ll stop by.” One used to ask, “Is this all you’ve got to do, sit in an office and read?”
While those kinds of guests may be frustrating, there are others who are worse. There are those who are not even guests. They are vicious intruders. We have not invited them and they are not welcome, but they storm right in anyway. They don’t simply cause discomfort and aggravation, they cause pain and sorrow. They wreak havoc. They take what is not theirs and leave a path of destruction in their wake. The most heinous ones leave bring death. This kind of intruder has recently stormed into the lives of around three-million people worldwide. He has killed over two-hundred thousand, including over fifty-five thousand in the United States and over two-hundred in Alabama. We have him on the run and the numbers have improved, but he is still out there. He has caused us to be afraid to leave our homes. While we may be safest at home, if he shows up there we can lock the doors, turn on the security system, and have a weapon in our hand, but he can still attack. We have never witnessed anything like him – at least not in our lifetime or in our country. He is a sickening, heartless killer.
Six months ago most of us had never heard of the coronavirus. Now we wish we never had. Here’s some good news – almost a million people have had coronavirus and recovered from it. Because we have taken drastic measures, perhaps that many more have been spared from his attack. Without doubt, Coronavirus has worn out his welcome, but here’s more good news...he will leave. A cure will come and this nightmare will end. For now, let’s continue to stay and pray...stay at home if we can, pray for the sick, pray for medical teams, and pray for God to defeat this invisible enemy once and for all. In spite of what some may believe, God has not abandoned us. Please don’t abandon Him. God said, “Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.” (Deut 31:6)
—Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
