Back in the old days, when I was a kid, we had never heard of the internet. I might have thought that was when something, like a fish or an animal, goes inside a net. Well, actually, that would be “enter-net.” They had computers back then, but they were about the size of a battleship, and no one had one in their home. These days, most of us own a personal computer that we can hold in our palm...and even make phone calls on them. Most of us were doing well back then to have a television set in our home. The only device we held in our hand might have been a battery-powered transistor a.m. radio.
I told my grandson, Drew, that we didn’t have the internet when I was his age. With a perplexed look of disbelief, he asked, “How did you find out anything?” I said, “Oh, we had these things back then that we called books.”
These days we can find out almost anything by either “Googling it,” or by asking Siri or Alexa. Back then we asked Grandpa or Grandma. We can also go online and look it up on Wikipedia. I told Drew that instead of Wikipedia, we used to have these big books called “Encyclopedias.” He said, “Never heard of them. What were they?” I answered, “That’s how we searched for information before we had computers. They were kind of like the internet, in book form... lots of books.”
Back then, any good high-pressuring encyclopedia salesman would tell you, “If you love your children and care about their well-rounded education, you must buy this complete set of 375 hard bound encyclopedias.” Oh, did you ask, “What is an encyclopedia salesman?” He was the guy who showed up at your house right after you sat down with your family for dinner. (We had a special room where families ate together back then). Door-to-door salesmen were the forerunners to telemarketers... who call right after we’ve sat down for dinner. We dearly love them both – not! The good thing about telemarketers is we can hang up on them. The only way to get rid of an encyclopedia salesman was to either buy a set or fake a heart attack. Sometimes the price caused actual heart attacks. You could buy a set on installments for about the same price as a 1972 Ford Pinto, but they lasted longer than a Pinto. Some salesmen were known to stay for weeks at a time. The invention of the internet put them on the endangered species list and they soon became extinct.
My family owned The American Peoples Encyclopedia, which had only about twenty-five volumes. I envied those families who had the better known sets like World Book, Encyclopedia Britannica, or even Funk and Wagnall’s. Occasionally, supermarkets sold them. There you could buy one letter, or one volume, each week when you bought your groceries. For instance, in week four you could purchase your “D” volume and simply place it your shopping cart, right there between the coffee and eggs. They were cheaper that way, but you had to be aware that the store could go out of business, or discontinue the encyclopedias, before you finished your set. You could end up with only A through T. If that happened you could never research Zebras... or Washington... the president, the city, or the state.
I own one complete set of books that has been around for hundreds of years. You can still buy the entire set in one bound copy, but it contains sixty-six separate books. Amazingly, the Bible is still relevant after all these years, and there we can find the answer to the most important questions in life. It is also available on the internet.
— Bill King is a native of Rainsville, where he and his wife graduated from Plainview High School. King is a director of missions in Opelika, a writer, musician and author. His column appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition. Visit brobillybob.com for more information.
